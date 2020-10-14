Prime Day 2020: These Are the Best Speaker and Headphone Deals You’ll Find Online

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amazon’s Prime Day ends today, which means time is running out if you’re looking for a good deal. We’ve collected the best deals overall, but searched and discovered the top headphone and speaker deals you should care about below.

Whether you’re looking for a new pair of earbuds for working out, need noise-cancelling headphones for your home office, want to upgrade your home theater or audio system, or are interested in getting wireless speakers, these are the best deals you’ll find online.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you can get a 30-day free trial right now which will get you instant access to shop all the Prime Day deals before it ends at midnight PST tonight.

The Best Prime Day Headphone Deals

$44 off Apple AirPods — now just $114

Amazon’s got a surprising discount on Apple’s second-generation AirPods. Amazon has the AirPods 2 down to their lowest price ever at just $114.99 right now. That’s $44 off its regular price of $159 and more surprising, cheaper than what Apple is selling the AirPods for on its own website.

Purchase: Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $114.99 on Amazon

$50 off Apple AirPods Pro — now just $199

Apple never discounts its own hardware, but the brand new AirPods Pro are $50 off at Amazon right now. That brings them down to just $199.99 (as a comparison, the AirPods Pro retail for $249 at Apple.com).

Purchase: Apple AirPods Pro, $199.99 on Amazon

$30 off Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones — now just $169

Beats’ best-selling wireless headphones are discounted right now, available in ten colors (while supplies last) for just $169 (regularly $199.95). Get up to 40 hours of playtime with loud, clear bass and crisp highs and mids. The slim design folds up for easy storage and travel.

Purchase: Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, $169 on Amazon

$30 off Samsung Galaxy Buds+ — now just $119

The latest wireless earbuds from Samsung are now just $119 on Prime Day (regularly $149.99). Get Samsung’s most comfortable and versatile earbuds yet, with a stay-put design that won’t budge even on workouts or runs. Music quality is incredibly detailed and immersive. Get up to 22 hours of playtime with the included travel case.

Purchase: Samsung Galaxy Buds+, $119.99

$40 off Samsung Galaxy Buds — now just $89.99

The original Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless Earbuds are just $89.99 today — the lowest price ever. Get easy pairing and a splash-resistant design with a battery that keeps the tunes going for up to 13 hours with the included charging case. Regularly $129.99+, Amazon has the Galaxy Buds for just $89.99.

Purchase: Samsung Galaxy Buds, $89.99

$30 off Shure SRH440 Professional Studio Headphones

Musicians need a pair of studio monitor headphones to make sure their mixes sound just right; if that’s you, Shure’s SRH440 are $30 cheaper right now. Shure tuned the over ear headphones so you can hear every detail during your recordings. The company also included a 3.5mm to 1/4-inch adapter in the box, so you can plug the SRH440s directly into your recording interface.

Purchase: SRH440 Professional Studio Headphones, $69

$50 off Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones

Bowers & Wilkins is one of the most respected names in audio, and its PX7s are $50 off for Prime Day. The over-ear Bluetooth headphones have 43mm drives, get up to 30 hours of battery life, and support Active Noise Cancellation. We’ve been testing these headphones for ourselves, and they sound incredible.

Purchase: Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones, $349.99

$45 off Plantronics Backbeat Fit 2100 Wireless Headphones

One of our favorite brands for workout earbuds is knocking $45 off its top-rated wireless headphones. The Plantronics Backbeat Fit 2100 is now just $54.99 (regularly $99.99). Its rated IP57 for its sweat-proof and waterproof design, and a single charge gets you up to seven hours of use. The comfortable neckband ensures the earbuds don’t fall off, even when you’re working up a sweat.

Purchase: Plantronics Backbeat Fit 2100 Wireless Headphones, $54.99 on Amazon

Just $59 for Urbanears Bluetooth Headphones

The Urbanears Plattan 2 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones (above) are on sale for just $59.99 (regularly $69.99+). The wireless earphones come in eight different colors and feature a comfortable, ergonomic design with crisp, clean sound. They found down for traveling too, making these a great pair of lightweight headphones to take with you on the go.

Purchase: Urbanears Plattan 2 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, $59.99

$49.99 for Back Bay DUET 50 Pro Wireless Earbuds

Tuned in Boston, the DUET 50 Pros are fully sweat-proof and can handle long runs and hikes in the rain and snow with a special nano-coating that makes it easy to wipe off moisture. Get eight hours of continuous playtime — up to 130 hours with the included charging case. Clean, crisp sound in an attractive pair of buds.

Purchase: Back Bay DUET 50 Pro Wireless Earbuds, $49.99 (regularly $54.99)

$10 off Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 True Wireless Earbuds

Audiophiles love these wireless earbuds for delivering rich, HiFi sound and easy Bluetooth 5.0 pairing with less drops. Get up to 45(!) hours of playtime with the included charging case. Choose from black or white.

Purchase: Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Wireless Earbuds, $89.95 (regularly $99.95)

$50 off Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses

Bose’s Frames are a pair of stylish sunglasses with a pair of Bluetooth speakers built into the stems. You can pair your phone (iOS and Android) to the glasses and listen to music or podcasts from any of your favorite services. These speakers won’t form a seal over your ears, so you’ll still hear some ambient noise when wearing them, but Bose’s Frames Audio Sunglasses are a lot more convenient than wearing a pair of glasses and earbuds.

Purchase: Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses, $149

$30 off Razer Kraken Gaming Headset

Razer is well known in the gaming industry as the maker of high-end gear, and its Kraken Gaming Headset is $30 off for Prime Day. The over-ear headset can simulate 7.1 surround sound, so you can hear the opposing team coming from any direction when playing online matches (Windows only). The Kraken’s microphone is retractable, and designed to reduce the amount of ambient noise that leaks through.

Purchase: Razer Kraken Gaming Headset, $49.99

The Best Prime Day Speaker Deals

$80 off Urbanears Ralis Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Urbanears’ Ralis is one of the best Bluetooth speakers we’ve tried that’s under $200, and it’s $120 right now for Prime Day. The square-shaped speaker (seen as featured image at top of post) offers detailed sound in a distinctive package, solid batter life, and a “DJ” mode that lets two people connect to it simultaneously. Make no mistake, this is a party-ready speaker in a portable package.

Purchase: Urbanears Ralis Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $119

30% off Tribit StormBox Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Get a waterproof and dust-proof portable speaker for just $34.99 with code PMDBTS10. Get for indoor or outdoor use, the Tribit StormBox features surprisingly loud sound, with a built-in XBass function for big beats.

Purchase: Tribit Stormbox Bluetooth Speaker, $34.99 (regularly $49.99)

$40 off the JBL Charge 4

The latest version of JBL’s Charge speaker is the ultimate durable speaker. It can be fully submerged under water, and its soft outer shell absorbs shocks when it’s dropped. Two people can connect to this speaker simultaneously to share the DJ duty, and you can pair up to 100 Charge 4 speakers to create a large, totally wireless sound system. The Charge 4 lasts up to 20 hours per charge, and has a USB-A port, so you’ll be able to use it as a power bank for your phone in a pinch.

Purchase: JBL Charge 4, $139.95

$27.99 for Back Bay Wireless Speaker

Take your tunes to go with the super durable Back Bay Portable Wireless Speaker. The Bluetooth speaker is water-resistant and made with a solid case that’s great for indoor or outdoor use. Get up to 24 hours of battery life with loud, HiFi sound and big bass.

Purchase: Back Bay Portable Wireless Speaker $27.99 (regularly $39.99)

Q Acoustics 3020i Bookshelf Speakers for $267.74

Q Acoustics makes some of our favorite audiophile speakers, and its 3020i bookshelf speakers are $47 off right now. The speakers feature point-to-point bracing, which substantially reduces the amount of sound that bounces around inside the cabinet, and directs it toward you instead. The speakers may be smaller, but they’ll deliver a punch in any home audio system.

Purchase: Q Acoustics 3020i, $267.74

Save $20 on Edifier’s G2000 PC Computer Speakers

The G2000’s are Edifier’s compact, powered computers speakers designed especially for gamers. You can connect the speakers to your computer over USB, a 3.5mm audio cable, or pair them to any phone, tablet, or PC using Bluetooth. The G2000s has custom sound modes for gaming, movies, and music, and 12RGB lights to add some flair to your setup.

Purchase: Edifier G2000 PC Computer Speakers, $78.21

Get a Marshall Kilburn II Speaker for $200

Marshall has been synonymous with music since its first amps were released decades ago, and the Kilburn II portable Bluetooth speaker carries on that legacy. The portable speaker’s battery lasts for 20 hours per charge, and its handle makes the Kilburn II easy to carry. You can adjust the speaker’s bass, treble, and volume by twisting knobs on top of the speaker instead of fumbling inside an amp. If you want a cool-looking speaker that sounds great, the Kilburn II is a great choice at this price.

Purchase: Marshall Kilburn II, $199

$75 off Sony’s SSCS5 3-Driver Bookshelf Speakers

If you’re building a stereo or surround sound home audio system, Sony’s SSCS5 bookshelf speakers should be a part of it. The three-driver speaker has a 5.25-inch woofer to handle bass, a 1-inch main tweeter to help with the midrange, and a .75-inch tweeter for high frequencies. This design ensures you get balanced sound (not too much bass or treble), so your music will sound accurate. These speakers are back down to their lowest price ever, and a relative bargain in the audio world.

Purchase: Sony SSCS5 3-Driver Bookshelf Speakers, $73

Get $50 off Bose’s Solo 5 Sound Bar

Bose’s Solo 5 is a compact soundbar that’ll be a significant improvement over the speakers built into your TV. There single stereo speaker delivers clear, precise sound with a dialogue mode to boost vocal frequencies, and a bass button for added low end. You can connect it to your TV with an optical audio cable, and stream music to the Solo 5 from your phone, tablet, or computer over Bluetooth. At 21.5-inches long, this is one of the smallest sound bars you’ll find, but it delivers.

Purchase: Bose Solo 5 Sound Bar, $149

$110 off Polk’s MagniFi Mini Home Theater Surround Sound Sound Bar

The MagniFi Mini is Polk’s compact surround sound audio system. The bar’s drivers are pointed in different directions to simulate a multi-speaker system, and its wireless subwoofer delivers excellent bass to complement it. You can connect the sound bar to your TV via HDMI or an optical audio cable, or stream music to it wirelessly over Bluetooth. If you’d like a surround sound system that can fit in any entertainment center, Polk’s MagniFi deserves serious consideration.

Purchase: Polk MagniFi Mini Home Theater Surround Sound Sound Bar, $229

$100 off Enclave Audio CineHome II



Enclave Audio’s Cinehome II is our favorite totally wireless 5.1 surround sound system. Each of the six speakers connects to the CineHub, so you don’t need to string speaker cable around your room. Each speaker needs to be connected to power, though. You can control the system through an app on your phone, or with a remote. We’ve tested this system ourselves, and highly recommend it if you’re setting up a home theater system, but don’t have a lot of space.

Purchase: Enclave Audio CineHome, $998.98