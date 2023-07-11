Here’s Where to Score Discounted Laptops During Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

More than two million deals are happening on Amazon today and tomorrow (July 11 and 12) with the e-tailer putting on its annual Prime Day sales event. Among this year’s Prime Day sales you’ll find discounts on everything from fitness gear to streaming services, as well as some of the year’s best laptop deals.

If you’re in need of a new laptop (for yourself or maybe for a loved one), read on. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day laptop deals after combing through all the discounts on offer.

The Best Prime Day Laptop Deals

If you’re looking for a way to take games on the go, grab this Acer Nitro 5 laptop right now for just $764.99 ($135 less than retail). The highly capable laptop features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card for fast, clear gameplay. Plus, it has Killer Ethernet E2600 and Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 for higher speed connectivity, no matter where you are.

Buy Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-57Y8 Gaming Laptop $949.99

Acer Chromebook 514 Laptop, $279.99 (was $409.99)

Acer Swift 3 Thin & Light Laptop, $599.99 (was $799.99)

Razer Blade Gaming Laptop, $1,999.99 (was $2,999.99)

LG UltraPC Laptop, $699.99 (was $999.99)

For schoolwork or work, this 15-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a great choice — especially when it’s marked down a whopping $720 to just $1,679.99. It boasts an Intel i7 processor, a terabyte of storage, and a sleek, premium build that weighs a feathery three pounds in total.

Buy Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 $1,999.99

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Touchscreen, $468.96 (was $799.99)

Samsung 14-Inch Galaxy Book3 Pro Laptop, $1,449.99 (was $1,749.99)

This Galaxy Book Odyssey laptop from Samsung is built for work, but it's also powerful enough to run games and more demanding software too. And at just under a grand ($400 less than normal), it's a great option for just about anyone.

Buy SAMSUNG Galaxy Book Odyssey $724.00

Samsung 14-Inch Galaxy Book3 Pro Laptop, $1,199.99 (was $1,549.99)

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Touchscreen Laptop, $544.99 (was $591.24)

ASUS VivoBook 15 F1500EA Slim Laptop 15.6-Inch, $169.99 (was $249.99)

ASUS 2023 Newest Vivobook Laptop 14-Inch $269.99 (was $369.99)