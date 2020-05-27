Amazon’s All-New Kindle is Just $59 Right Now – the Cheapest It’s Ever Been

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve been looking to pick up a Kindle, this is the time to do it. Amazon’s All-New Kindle is down to $59.99 right now — that’s $30 cheaper than usual, and the lowest price we’ve seen for it since it launched.

This basic version of the Kindle was released last year, and has two new features that bring it closer to the Kindle Paperwhite. First, the all-new Kindle supports Audible audiobooks. All of the titles from your Audible library will be accessible on the Kindle, and you can stream them through a pair of Bluetooth headphones. Secondly, the Kindle now sports a backlit screen, which makes it possible to read in the dark without turning on a desk-side lamp.

Beyond that, the Kindle has all of the same features that have made Amazon’s e-readers incredibly popular. Its e-ink screen doesn’t show glare in the sun like a phone or tablet; it can store hundreds of books (or dozens of audiobooks); it’s as light and small as a standard paperback; and its battery can last up to 16 hours. Need to stock up on reading material? You can get access to Amazon’s Kindle store on the device itself.

If you want to take your reading into the pool or tub, you’ll want to consider the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite. Still, for casual reading and everyday use, the All-New Kindle makes an excellent e-reader. It’s a great deal in general, but at its current $59 price, it’s a no-brainer.

Note: this deal isn’t tied to any particular event and could end at any time; if you’ve been on the fence about getting a Kindle, here’s your best chance.