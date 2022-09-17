Stream and Save: Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Is Discounted to Just $19

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is one of the best streaming devices on the market right now, letting you load and control all your favorite streaming apps in one easy-to-use interface.

If you’re looking to pick up a Fire TV stick, we’ve got some good news: right now Amazon has its entire slate of Fire TV Sticks on sale for up to 40% off here.

What Does a Fire TV Stick Do and How Does It Work?

Similar to Apple TV or Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is a streaming device that turns your regular TV into a Smart TV. Just connect your Fire TV Stick to your television set and instantly access dozens of streaming apps, plus a host of free movies and TV shows.

A Fire TV Stick puts popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu — literally — at your fingertips, letting you navigate all your content via the included Fire TV remote. Scroll through the Fire TV menu to find the movies and shows you want to watch from your list of streaming subscriptions.

A Fire TV Stick gets you access to a ton of free content too, through ad-supported streaming apps like Freevee, Tubi and Pluto TV. Amazon says you can currently watch more than 200,000 free movies and TV episodes from your Fire TV Stick.

You can also use your Fire TV Stick and the included Alexa-enabled remote to control your TV settings, check the weather, dim the lights and more, all through your voice.

What Are the Best Fire TV Stick Deals?

Fire TV devices can run upwards of $120 online but Amazon often discounts these devices for Prime Day or Black Friday. Right now though, Amazon has a surprise sale that gets you up to 40% off a brand new Fire TV streaming device.

1. Fire TV Stick Lite for $19.99

The entry-level Fire TV Stick is also the most affordable, and the Fire TV Stick Lite is on sale right now for just $19.99 (regularly $29.99+).

The Fire TV Stick Lite lets you stream all your content in full HD quality, while the included Alexa Voice Remote Lite, lets you call up your favorite apps, adjust volume settings and more all without lifting a finger (Note: the Alexa Voice Remote Lite does not have TV controls and will not control power and volume on your TV, soundbar, or receiver).

Unlike some larger streaming devices, the Fire TV Stick Lite plugs easily into the back of your TV to stay out of sight. Turn on your TV, connect your device to the Internet, and you’re good to go.

This deal gets you the Fire TV Stick Lite, the Alexa Voice Remote Lite, power adapter, HDMI extender, USB cable to two AAA batteries for just $19.99 on sale.

2. Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99

The Fire TV Stick 4K delivers exactly what the name suggests: stunning picture quality with 4K Ultra HD viewing. With so many shows and movies being made in 4K these days, you’ll want the Fire TV Stick 4K to experience it the way the creators intended.

While the Fire TV Stick Lite only gets you content in HD quality, the Fire TV Stick 4K also supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+. For reference, Apple TV doesn’t currently support content in HDR10+.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K also delivers better audio quality than the Fire TV Stick Lite, with immersive Dolby Atmos sound. And the included Alexa Voice Remote supports voice controls and has buttons to control power and volume.

Regularly $49.99+, Amazon’s latest sale discounts the price of the Fire TV Stick 4K to just $29.99 — a 40% savings.

BONUS: Save an additional 20% off when you trade in select Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, or Apple TV devices. See full list of eligible trade-in items here.

3. Fire TV Cube for $69.99

The biggest discount on Fire TV devices right now is on the Fire TV Cube. Regularly $119.99+, it’s on sale for just $69.99 — a massive $50 discount.

Using Amazon’s “hexa-core processor,” this is fastest streaming device in the Fire TV lineup, delivering crisp, fluid 4K viewing and immersive Dolby Atmos sound.

In addition to controlling your TV and content with your voice (or the included Alexa Voice Remote), the Fire TV Cube lets you control compatible soundbars and A/V receivers too.

This deal gets you the Fire TV Cube, Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen), ethernet adapter, IR extender cable and a power adapter for just $69.99 — a 42% discount.

