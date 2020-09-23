Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Has Features the iPad Can’t Match — and it’s Only $70 Right Now

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amazon is holding a flash sale on its Fire HD tablets, including a $20 discount on the Fire HD 8 that brings its price down to $69.99.

The Fire HD 8 is not only the best tablet Amazon makes, but the best tablet under $100, period. The tablet has an 8-inch, 720P (HD) screen, which will display text, images, and videos very clearly.

Amazon says its battery can last up to 12 hours per charge, so you can use the Fire HD 8 for an entire transatlantic flight on a single charge. Keep in mind the apps you run, your brightness settings, and your Wi-Fi and Bluetooth settings will impact battery performance a lot.

This tablet comes with 32GB of storage, which means it can hold thousands of songs, dozens of apps, or a few hours of HD video. If you want more storage, you can add up to 512GB by popping in a MicroSD Card, a process that requires no tools and shouldn’t take longer than one minute.

These features set the Fire Tablet 8 apart from the iPad, which Apple says gets 10 hours of battery life per charge, and has no upgradable storage.

While the Fire HD 8 can’t run as many apps as Apple’s iPad, staples like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Spotify, and Audible are all available (YouTube is the only main omission). You can even use the Fire HD 8’s 2MP (megapixel) camera to video conference on Zoom if you don’t have a webcam.

The Fire HD 8 is a great value at its full price, but at $69.99 it’s one of the best deals in tech. It’s the perfect device for watching video, browsing the web, posting on social media, or reading articles. This deal isn’t part of a themed sale, and Amazon notes it’s only going on for a limited time, so it could end today.

Whether you’re looking for an early way to knock out some holiday shopping, or want to treat yourself a little bit, this is a great deal.