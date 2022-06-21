 Amazon Prime Day 2022: Early Prime Day Deals On Tech And Home - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Sen. Ron Johnson Wanted to Hand Deliver Fake Electors to Pence on Jan. 6
Home RS Recommends Electronics

RS Recommends: The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Tech, Home and Amazon Devices

Prime Day is on July 12 and July 13 but there are a ton of early Prime Day deals you can shop already

By

Nishka Dhawan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Amazon early prime day dealsAmazon early prime day deals

Maki Company Limited/Adobe Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has been confirmed for July 12 and July 13 this year, but there are already a bunch of deals live right leading up to it. Below, we’ve highlighted the best early Prime Day deals, from heavily discounted tech to marked-down kitchen appliances.

Related: When Is Amazon Prime Day 2022? Date, Time, Top Discounts, Deals

Do You Need to be an Amazon Prime Member to Shop These Early Deals?

While you do need an Amazon Prime account to shop the 48-hour main event in July, some of the deals leading up to Prime Day are actually available to non-Prime subscribers too. There is also a separate section devoted to Prime Day Early Access lightning deals, and you’ll need a Prime account for that too. These deals are usually temporary and once stocks are sold out, the deal automatically expires.

Related Stories

RS Recommends: The Best Watches Under $1,000
RS Recommends: 'The King' Is Reborn in Bear Form With Build-A-Bear Elvis Presley Collab

Related Stories

UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 01: Photo of Cliff BURTON and METALLICA and Kirk HAMMETT and James HETFIELD and Lars ULRICH; L-R: Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Cliff Burton - posed, studio, group shot (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)
Album Guide: Metallica
The Private Lives of Liza Minnelli (The Rainbow Ends Here)

If you do want to take full advantage of both early Prime Day deals and the main Prime Day event, subscribe to Amazon Prime now for $139 a year — you’ll even get your first 30 days free.

Buy: Amazon Prime Membership at $14.99+

What Are The Best Early Prime Day Deals?

Right now, there are a ton of deals on top Amazon devices like Fire TVs as well deals on headphones, home appliances, gaming products and more. We’ve rounded up the best early Prime Day deals below, including products with their prices slashed by 50%.

Best Early Prime Day Amazon Device Deals

Best Early Prime Day Tech Deals

Best Early Prime Day Home Deals

Best Early Prime Day Style Deals

In This Article: Deals, Prime Day, RS Recommends

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.