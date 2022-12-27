The Best Amazon Deals You Need to Shop This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day is not the only time of year where you can score a deal on Amazon. In fact, Amazon has a dedicated deals page with new deals on electronics, home goods, health and fitness products and more, added daily. It’s the best place to find discounts and savings on Amazon — no promo code required.

Right now, the brand has a limited time New Year’s Sale going on, with deals on Apple Airpods, LG TVs and kitchen appliances. Like most Amazon deals, the offers and discounts could end at any time so we recommend adding to your cart before quantities run out.

Get an LG OLED TV for 37% off

The LG 48-inch OLED TV features crystal clear images and can be used hands-free with both Google and Alexa voice assistants. It’s currently on sale for just $949.99, so shop this tech deal while stocks last.

Buy LG OLED C1 Series 65 $949.00

Buy the Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush for $129.95

We promise this is the smartest electric toothbrush you’ll ever buy, with AI that’s learned from thousands of human brushing behaviors and instantly recognizes your unique brushing style. While it has six cleaning modes, it also gives you personal coaching so you can cover each area of your teeth evenly. Regularly $199.99, you can get this genius toothbrush for a whopping 35% off.

Buy Oral-B Genius X Electric Toothbrush $129.95

Snag the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser for 30% Off

If you want to avoid the yearly dentist shaming, Waterpik’s Aquarius Water Flosser makes flossing even easier than ever, and it also happens to be 30% off (originally $99.99, now $69.99). You’ll get enhanced pressure with 10 settings, massage mode for gum stimulation, plus a built-in timer/pacer for a truly thorough clean.

Buy Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser $69.99

$100 off the Lifepro Sonic Massage Therapy Gun

There’s never been a better week to buy a massage therapy device, and this second pick from Lifepro proves it at $79.99. The bundle’s a great deal overall, giving you all the different head attachments you could need to massage your sore back, legs, and shoulders after a workout when you’re at home, at the gym, or traveling. It features five different massaging levels, and you can use it for up to six hours on a charge.

Buy Lifepro Sonic Massage Gun $79.99

Save $20 on Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple’s AirPods Pro face a lot of steep competition from the likes of Sony and Bowers & Wilkins, but they’re still the best pick for most people. They sound good, feel comfortable, last a fairly long time, and their active noise cancelling is seriously impressive. Best of all, they work well with Windows and Android devices, too.

Buy Apple AirPods Pro $229.99

Get 44% off the Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Whether you need your first Alexa device or your fifth, now is a great time to get one of the best: the Echo Dot Gen 5. It’s still discounted by 44%, and lets you check the weather, set alarms, make lists, play music, and much more — all by asking Alexa.

Buy Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Score a Fitbit Inspire 2 for $42

Get a clearer picture of your overall health with the Fitbit Inspire 2, which tracks your steps, sleep, heart rate, calories burned, and more. Normally $99.95, it’s 41% off today.

Buy Fitbit Inspire 2 $58.49

Get More Than $100 off an Infrared Sauna Blanket

One of our favorite sauna blankets for post-workout recovery, this infrared pick is one of the most portable options around thanks to a built-in handle. Plus, it’s at one of the lowest prices we’ve seen it so far this season.

Buy Reviiv Sauna Blanket $429.99

Get the Shure SE215 for Less Than $100

Featuring sound isolation technology and a secure fit, these Shure earphones are currently under $100 right now. Grab them now while this headphone deal lasts.

Buy Shure SE215 $99.00

Get a Karaoke Machine for Under $100

Down to just $89.99, this karaoke machine comes with two wireless microphones and a portable PA system. Battery life lasts about 3.5 hours too on each microphone so you’re ready for your next party.

Buy ALPOWL Karaoke Machine $89.99

Take 16% off the House of Marley Positive Vibration 2 Headphones

Down to just $59, these top-rated headphones feature 10 hours of playback and 40mm dynamic drivers for powerful audio. These headphones are also designed from sustainable materials and are compatible with both IOS and Android smartphones.

Buy House of Marley Positive Vibration 2 $59.26

Get a Heated Eye Massager for 55% Off

We’ve all heard of an eye mask for sleep, but this mask actually uses heat and gentle pressure to ease the muscles around your eyes and help you de-stress — and it’s a whopping 55% off. The eye massager can help with everything from dark circles and puffy eyes, to easing you into sleep. Don’t worry, you won’t burn yourself — the temperature stays right around 100 degrees F. Related

Buy RENPHO Heated Eye Massager $53.19

Save 25% on the Logitech C270 HD Webcam

Add to your home office with this HD Logitech webcam, that can work with your PC, laptop or even your 2-in-1 tablet. It’s also under $25 right now so shop now if you need a webcam that can work well in low light conditions.

Buy Logitech C270 HD Webcam $24.99

Get the Theragun Mini Massage Device for 19% off

Save 19% on one of our favorite travel-friendly recovery devices, the Theragun Mini from Therabody. Small enough for your gym bag and carry-on, it’s an essential tool for on-the-go massaging.

Buy Theragun Mini $180.00

Get the Proscenic Smart Air Fryer for $10 Off

For home cooks who want their kitchen gear to be tech-d out, this Proscenic air fryer will let you set the temp, control cook time, and pause cooking using Alexa if your hands are busy prepping other side dishes. Monitor how your meals are cooking closely on the app, or use one of the 11 built-in presets to whip up steak, seafood, poultry, and more with the touch of a button. Regularly $129.99, this amazon deal gets you one of the smartest air fryers for just $119.99.

Buy Proscenic Smart Air Fryer $119.99

Get 33% off Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier

This top-rated (and BTS-approved) air purifier from Coway is no joke, with four stages of active filtration that reduce up to 99% of particles. It automatically senses the air quality and adjusts the fan speed accordingly to give you the purest air possible. Regularly $229.99, it’s one sale for just $152.99 right now.

Buy Coway Airmega Air Purifier $152.99