Amazon’s Black Friday Deals to Include Support for Small Businesses

As expected, Amazon is offering a number of Black Friday deals all week long and through Cyber Monday, with top discounts on big screen TVs, headphones, cameras and vacuums.

This year, the e-tailer is also doing its part to encourage shopping with small businesses, with a huge promotional push behind the thousands of independent sellers on Amazon.com. The company is also launching a give back program to help support both local and national charities.

Shop all Amazon Black Friday deals here

How to Shop Amazon and Small Businesses

While there are calls by some to boycott Amazon on Black Friday in favor of supporting small businesses, the online retailer has introduced thousands of Small Business Holiday Deals from November 26 – November 30. Customers can also shop for gifts from independent artists, designers, makers and authors through Amazon’s Small Business Gift Guide.

Much like eBay or Etsy, independent sellers can set up a storefront on Amazon, helping them reach a much larger audience than through their own sites or local boutiques. The most popular storefronts are found in the Amazon Handmade section, which offers a ton of unique jewelry, toys, stationery, housewares and made-to-order gifts. You can also read up on each artist in their profile to find out where they’re located and how everything is produced (as the name suggests, much of these offerings are handmade).

This year, customers who shop on smile.amazon.com/blackfriday can also choose to have a portion of the purchase price from eligible products donated to a charity of their choice.

What Are the Top Amazon Black Friday Deals?

The best Amazon Black Friday deals will once again be on its slate of Amazon devices, ranging from Alexa-enabled speakers to Kindle e-readers to home security monitoring.

Amazon

All Amazon Echo devices are on sale, with the all-new Echo Dot starting at just $28 (regularly $49.99). You can also get the Echo Show 5 plus a bonus Blink Mini indoor security camera for just $49.99 total.

Your best deal gets you six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free with the purchase of select Echo devices (you can also skip the purchase and just get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited free here).

If you’re looking for a Kindle, Amazon’s Black Friday sale has it for $30 off. The e-reader is now just $59.99. You can also score two months of Kindle Unlimited for just $0.99. The deal gets you access more than one million books, magazines and audiobooks.

Get the deal: Two Months Kindle Unlimited for $0.99

If you prefer podcasts and audiobooks, an Audible Plus membership is marked down to just $4.95 per month for the first six months. That’s a 40% savings.

Get the deal: 40% off Audible Membership

A Fire HD 10 tablet, meantime, is $70 off, on sale for just $79.99. That’s one of the best tablet deals you’ll see this year.

For home security monitoring, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 is on sale for just $139. Get the Ring Doorbell and an Echo Show 5 for just $149.99 (that’s a whopping $140 off the regular price of $289, when you buy both devices separately).

And the all-new Fire TV Stick Lite is $12 off – just $17.99. The Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is $20 off – just $29.99.

Amazon Black Friday Tech Deals

The best Amazon Black Friday electronics deals include a host of TV deals. Save up to 25% on TVs 75 inches and larger, plus all the big-name brands are marked down from Sony to Samsung to LG. See the best Black Friday TV deals on Amazon here.

Save on headphones and earbuds too, with top brands starting at just $39.99. You can also save more than 30% off select Bose headphones and speakers.

And if you’re looking for a digital camera, Amazon is offering a massive 50% discount on select Olympus cameras. See the full selection on sale here.

Amazon Black Friday Home Deals

Black Friday is the best time of year to stock up on must-have products for your home and kitchen. This year for Black Friday 2020, Amazon is offering up to 40% off select Ninja Kitchen products (including blenders, juicers and food processors).

The Instant Pot is on sale once again for Black Friday, with up to 42% off select Instant Pot models.

Sales in air purifiers have gone up since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and this Black Friday deal gets you 20% off select Molekule air purifiers. The sleek and chic Winix air purifiers are also marked down to 15% off here.

And you’ll want to take advantage of vacuum deals, with up to 45% off select Shark vacuums (including both stick vacuums and robot vacuums). The Amazon iRobot Black Friday deal gets you a Roomba starting from $179 (regularly $399+).

Amazon Black Friday Fashion Deals

Amazon is offering up to 50% top name brand fashions for men and women. Among the deals: up to 50% watches, up to 40% off Tommy Hilfiger, up to 40% off Calvin Klein underwear, and up to 20% off select fall fashion from Shopbop including designer brands like Rag & Bone, Frame, and Free People. Start shopping all the Amazon Black Friday fashion deals here. Shop early to ensure sizing and sale pricing.

Save up to 50% on select Samsonite and American Tourister luggage

Amazon Black Friday Toys and Entertainment Deals

Amazon’s Black Friday toy sale has up to 40% off Star Wars toys and accessories, Marvel toys and accessories and select LEGO toys.

Music fans will also want to take advantage of Amazon’s Black Friday deals on CDs, box sets and vinyl. Best-sellers and new releases like Taylor Swift’s Folklore, The Weeknd’s After Hours, Bon Jovi’s 2020 and more are just $8.

Elton John’s Jewel Box Rarities & B-Sides box set just came out, but it’s already discounted to just $48 (regularly $60+). John Lennon’s GIMME SOME TRUTH box set (with two CDs, coffee table book, poster and more) is on sale for $65 (regularly $80+). See all the box set and vinyl deals here.