Apple’s AirPods Pro Are Cheaper Than Ever on Amazon Right Now

Apple’s products are known for many things — aesthetics, longevity, features, quality — but one thing they’re not known for: going on sale. The company never discounts its own hardware, but the brand new AirPods Pro are $21 off at Amazon right now. That brings them down to $227 — the lowest price we’ve seen at any retailer (the AirPods Pro retail for $249 at Apple.com).

The AirPods Pro are the latest version of Apple’s totally wireless earbuds, and stand out from the first and second generation versions — available for $139 and $169 respectively — in a couple of ways.

The most important difference is that the AirPods Pro support active noise cancellation, which uses the microphones on each bud to filter outside sounds. Second, the AirPods Pro use gummy eartips, which create a more complete seal inside your ear to prevent noise from leaking in or out.

Apple includes three sizes of eartips in the box, so you should find a pair that fits. Previous generations of AirPods had hard outer shells that created a looser seal, and couldn’t accommodate as many ear sizes.

The AirPods Pro get five hours of battery, but recharge when they’re inside their case. Counting the power inside the case, you can get 24 hours of active use from AirPods Pro before the buds and case need to be plugged in. The AirPods Pro case supports wireless charging, which was introduced in with the second generation AirPods; the first-generation AirPods must be connect to power via a cable.

It was hard to find the AirPods Pro for several months last year due to stock shortages, and that was without a discount. This deal isn’t tied to any particular event, so the price could go back up at any time.

One important thing to note: The price on Amazon’s product page will appear higher, but an additional discount will be applied at checkout.

(Note: after this story was published, we spotted the AirPods Pro on sale at AT&T for $224 – a savings of $25. Get the deal here).