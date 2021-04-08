Keep Your AirPods from Getting Scratched or Broken With These Protective Cases

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Apple’s AirPods helped popularize true wireless earbuds by offering excellent sound quality, rock solid connectivity, and an impressive fit.

While the earbuds come in a case, there’s no harm in adding an extra layer of protection between AirPods and the outside world. Using a cover will keep the AirPods original case from getting scratched in your pocket, and reduce the odds of the buds popping out after an accidental drop.

Whether you’ve just gotten your AirPods, or plan on keeping the pair you already have for a very long time, these are the cases and covers you should use.

What Are the Best AirPods Cases?

There are many factors to consider when choosing the best AirPods case for you; below are the most important ones, which we considered while we were researching this list.

Material: The cases in our guide are available in a wide variety of materials, including silicon, hard plastic, and leather. All offer roughly the same level of protection, so pick the one that best matches your style.

Wireless Charging: If you keep your AirPods in a wireless charging case, don’t worry. Our recommendations will not prevent you from using this feature.

1. Nomad Active Rugged Case

Nomad

Nomad’s Active Rugged Case is not only our favorite leather AirPods cover, but our top pick overall.

It’s made out of authentic German leather, which is water resistant and elegant looking, and has a microfiber lining to keep your AirPods original case in perfect shape. There’s a cutout at the bottom, so you can continue charging your AirPods with a Lightning cable even when this case is on.

Our favorite design touch is that the Active Rugged Case has an “integrated light pipe,” you can see your AirPods indicator light. This lets you know when the AirPods are charging, and when its battery case is fully charged. This level of detail is very impressive.

If you want a leather cover for your AirPods, Nomad’s Active Rugged Case is the right choice. Plus, at $9.95, it’s an absolute steal.

Buy: Active Rugged Case at $9.95

2. Native Union Curve Case

Amazon

Native Union’s Curve is the best silicon case available for the AirPods right now.

The ultra light case comes in a variety of colors — solid and patterned — and has a wide cutout around the AirPods’ Lightning charging port. Our favorite feature is the case’s textured finish, which makes it easier to grip. The AirPods’ original case is pretty slippery, so the extra traction is a big improvement.

If your AirPods have a tendency of falling from your pocket when you reach for them, Native Union’s Curve Case is an excellent solution.

Buy: Native Union Curve Case at $19.99

3. Castify Compostable Airpods Case

Casetify

Want an AirPods case that looks unique and is environmentally friendly? Your best bet is Casetify’s Compostable Airpods Case.

The case is made out of a biodegradable bamboo-based material that will eventually break down if you dispose of it. Casetify has also partnered with the Canopy Project, which plants a tree for each AirPods case it sells.

This cover comes in half a dozen colors, and you can customize it by printing a word that’s up to eight letters long. The word is etched into the case with an engraving machine, so no chemical paint is involved.

Casetify bundles its Compostable AirPods Case with a metal ring

Buy: Castify Compostable Airpods Case at $35

4. Incase Clear Case for AirPods

Amazon

Incase’s Clear AirPods Case is a hard plastic case that’ll make it appear that you’re not using any cover at all.

It’s made out of a polycarbonate material that’s highly protective, and smooth to the touch. If you prefer the look and feel of the AirPods’ original battery case. Incase left a small sliver of the original case exposed, so you can easily slip its cover on and off.

If you need a simple looking an AirPods cover the offers total protection, Incase’s Clear Case is the right pick.

Buy: Incase Clear Case for AirPods at $17.99