RS Recommends: Get This $10 Accessory and Never Lose Your AirPods Again

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Few things stress me out about traveling and commuting more than the thought of my AirPods falling out of my ears. I once — quite literally — had to tear my airplane seat apart to retrieve one of my ‘Pods, which had slipped out of my ears and fallen into a weird crack between the seat back cushions.

Then there was the time I saw a girl on her hands and knees on the subway, because she had dropped her AirPods and was desperately trying to find them amidst a sea of shoes, shopping bags and god knows what else on the floor.

Fortunately, your days of lost AirPods are over, thanks to this $10 AirPod strap on Amazon.

This AirPod holder keeps your earbuds secure using grippy magnets that wrap around the stem of your buds. The earbuds are also attached to a long cord, which does double duty to keep the buds together, while also letting you rest the strap around your neck (note: the magnetic grips won’t affect transmission or music quality).

The AirPod holder weighs just eight grams and measures approximately 28 inches in length. The AirPod strap works for all AirPod models (including the new AirPods Pro 2nd Gen), and other earbuds with a similar stem design.

In addition to being a must-have on the plane and for your commutes, this AirPod strap is also great for keeping your earbuds together when you’re taking them out for a run, or working out at the gym.

While some people prefer the fashionable look of AirPod earrings, we think the AirPod straps are a little more subtle and versatile. At just $10, they’re a steal on Amazon (an on-site coupon right now lets you save an additional 5% off).

And if you really want to make a style statement? The magnetic AirPod straps are available in more than a dozen bold and bright colors too. See full details here.