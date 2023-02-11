Kelly Clarkson Gushes Over Pink’s ‘AirPod Earrings:’ Here’s Where to Find a $10 Dupe Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Pink spent an hour with Kelly Clarkson on the latter’s eponymous talk show last week, and while Pink was there to promote her new album, Trustfall, the audience was admiring something else during a commercial break.

Audience members told Pink that they loved her earrings, causing the singer to explain that she was actually wearing AirPod holders (Clarkson can be seen taking note in the background). With AirPods constantly falling out of our ears, these AirPod earrings are a pretty ingenious way to make sure they stay put, if you ask us.

While fancy AirPod earrings can run into the hundreds of dollars (these ones from TOUS come with cultured pearls), there are ways to find cheap AirPod holder earrings too.

If you don’t have your ears pierced, these Amazon dupes below are a great option. Made from a durable and hypoallergenic alloy, the cuff-style earring clips directly onto your earlobes. The AirPods attach to a metal chain through a grippy, rubber loop at the end.

Buy 1 Pair (Needn't Ear Hole) Anti Lost… $9.99

When not in use, the AirPods dangle from the chain like drop earrings; you can easily grab the buds to slip them in your ear when you’re ready to get the music started. At just $10, this is a decent dupe for designer AirPod earrings online (note: the price gets you one pair of earrings).

Want something a little fancier? If you have your ears pierced, consider this pair below, made from a gold zirconia alloy. Insert one end of the earrings into your piercing and attach your earbuds to the other end.

The thin and delicate chain looks like real jewelry, while the AirPods slide into a crystal-style loop that’s both stylish and secure. These AirPod earrings work with all generations of the Apple earbuds and other earbuds with at least a 5mm-long stem.