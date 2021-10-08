RS Recommends: These Are the Best Air Purifiers for Pet Owners

Filter: As we mentioned before, air purifiers with HEPA filters deliver the best results when trapping smaller particles like dander and dust. Excess shedding and pet hair your main problem? Check out an air purifier with a pre-filter that picks up large particles, since they’re often washable too.

Size: Consider the size of the room you’re parking your air purifier in, and how much time your pets actually spend in that room. Many purifiers range in capacity from 150 square feet to 1,000 square feet or more. If your pet likes to run around in bigger rooms and living spaces, obviously, you’ll need a larger air purifier to work effectively.

Noise: Pay attention to how loud your air purifier is, since noisy models can actually scare some pets and do more harm than good. Look for an air purifier that has a “sleep mode,” or at the very least operates at a decibel level similar to white noise.

Odor Removal: Worried about odor? Make sure your air purifier also comes with a carbon filter (or an odor control setting), which is specifically meant to trap particularly pungent smells. The closer your air purifier is to smelly areas (think: the litter box, or your dog’s crate) the more effective it will be at eliminating those odors, too.

1. Levoit Core P350 Pet Care Air Purifier

BEST OVERALL

What more can we say? Levoit’s Core P350 Pet Care air purifier has “pet” in the name, and you really can’t go wrong with the superior filtration performance of this choice.

Using a special H13-Grade True HEPA Filter, it reduces up to 99.97 percent of the harmful air pollutants pet owners are most concerned about, like pet dander, pollen, dust mites, and other allergens in rooms up to 219 square feet. While you won’t sweat the small stuff with this purifier, Levoit also claims their fabric pre-filter is more effective than others at capturing larger things, like floating hair and pet fur.

What we like: Levoit added an extra “AirReComposition” formula to their activated carbon filter, which boosts the odor-busting power for super-strong pet odors, like accidents on left on the floor. It also has a special “Pet Lock” to make sure your furry friend doesn’t accidentally mess with any of the settings by touching the buttons, or bumping into the air purifier.

Buy: Levoit Core P350 Air Purifier at $129.99

2. Alen BreatheSmart Classic Large Room Air Purifier

BEST FOR PET DANDER

Designed by NASA airflow engineers (yes, it’s that good) the Alen Breathesmart Classic not only dominates when it comes to pet dander, but also filters out pet fur surprisingly well.

While other air purifiers only remove particles larger than 0.3 microns, this model has a medical-grade H13 True HEPA layer that filters out 99.99 percent of airborne particles larger than 0.1 micron. You know you’re getting the cleanest air possible, since dander, bacteria, and germs won’t stand a chance.

Not only will this help you breathe better by reducing allergens and asthma triggers, you also won’t have to hold your nose around pet messing, since it also includes a patented molecular conversion powder to eliminate heavy pet odors. For a purifier of this size (it cleans air in bigger rooms up to 1,100 square feet), it’s still easy-to-use. An air quality sensor light displays the quality real-time, and adjusts fan speed accordingly for a truly hands-off system.

Buy: Alen BreatheSmart Air Purifier at $629.00

3. Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier

BEST FOR PET HAIR

While you may still need to keep a couple lint rollers on hand for pet hair stuck to your clothing and carpet, this air purifier from Blueair works twice as hard to filter out pet hair floating in the large — all with less energy usage than you’d think.

The grey fabric in the bottom half isn’t just for show. It’s actually your first line of defense against pet hair, a fabric pre-filter that’s designed to catch all the pet fur, dust, and larger particles in the air around your home. You can toss it in the washing machine and let it air dry to clean, so it’s quite the sustainable solution (still, you can always purchase some if you want a fun color to match your decor).

This is all while being Energy Star-rated for low energy consumption, and no louder than a whisper on the lowest speed (31 dB). The filter itself is also pretty solid, with both electrostatic and particle filtration used to remove 99.97% of airborne pollutants like pet dander, dust, mold, etc in spaces up to 540 square feet.

Buy: Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier at $299.99

4. Hamilton Beach TrueAir Air Purifier

BEST BUDGET PICK

Sometimes you need a compact air filter for pets that constantly jump into bed with you, or nap in your home office. For smaller spaces, you can’t go wrong with the compact, budget-friendly Hamilton Beach TrueAir Pet Air Purifier.

The TrueAir actually comes with a permanent, reusable filter that can save you money on all those costly filter refills (you clean it by vacuuming the dust and dirt out). Even still, it’s no slouch when it comes to filtration, with a HEPA-grade filter that captures 99.97 percent of dust mites, pollen, and most importantly for you, pet dander.

Small, but versatile, the TrueAir also comes with two replaceable carbon filters to target pet odors, plus a pre-filter for pet hair and larger particles. Set the air purifier vertically or horizontally on any desk or side table, and it’ll clean the air in rooms up to 140 square feet for space-saving filtration.

Buy: Hamilton Beach TrueAir Air Purifier at $69.99