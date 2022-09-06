RS Recommends: The Best Air Conditioner Deals To Help You Keep Cool

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

With temperatures heating up, it’s more important than ever to find ways to stay cool. You could get a fan or evaporative cooler, but neither will work as effectively as an air conditioner.

We have a lot of air conditioner recommendations, whether you want a window unit or portable model, we’ve got you covered. That said, if you want to cool down without spending a lot of money, we’ve also found the best air conditioner deals.

The units below are powerful enough to cool down one room (we recommend getting a more powerful air conditioner if you have an open space) and come in a variety of styles. We also made sure to pick models that could be installed in apartments or rented homes and didn’t need any special equipment.

1. Midea 5,000 BTU Mechanical Window Air Conditioner

If you only need to cool down a small to mid-sized bedroom, Midea’s 5,000 BTU air conditioner is your best bet. The window unit is fairly basic, but that makes it easy to use. Two knobs allow you to switch between the AC’s fan and air conditioning modes, and select its intensity. Midea says its air conditioner is powerful enough to cool rooms up to 150 sq. ft. and can fit in windows between 23 and 36 inches wide. It’s only discounted by $18, but you won’t find a better air conditioner available right now that’s under $160.

Buy Midea Window Air Conditioner $154

2. Frigidaire 5,000 BTU Wi-Fi Window Air Conditioner

Frigidaire’s 5,000 BTU air conditioner is designed for smaller rooms, up to 150 sq. ft.

The air conditioner is currently 30% off and even features quiet operation at just 51.3 dBA at its lowest fan setting. The two knobs can easily control the temperature or the fan settings, although there’s no remote control on this model.

It’s got a washable filter too that’s both easy-to-clean and keeps your air free of any bacteria and allergens. Plus, it’s one of the most popular air conditioners on Amazon with over 15,000 reviews.

Buy Frigidaire Air Conditioner $125.00

3. Whynter 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

If you want to cool down multiple parts of your home with one AC unit, Whynter’s 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner is the right pick.

Currently 24% off, the $456 air conditioner is powerful enough to cool down any space up to 500 sq. ft. much more quickly than the other AC models in this guide.

There are new modes available, allowing your new air conditioner to also function as a dehumidifier and fan. It doesn’t have any smart features, but Whynter’s AC comes with a remote, so you don’t have to use the built-in buttons to switch a setting.

Don’t miss this deal if you want an air conditioner that can cool down your room very fast.

Buy Whynter ARC-14S $456.56

4. BLACK+DECKER 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Another great portable air conditioner is this one from BLACK+DECKER.

It’s easy to install and is built for smaller rooms up to 350 sq. ft. It comes with a nifty remote control too, allowing you to adjust temperature settings, fan speeds, or set timers to your liking. The filter is washable too, saving you the hassle of having to replace it.

Other features include 4-in-1 functionality so your unit can cool, heat, run as a fan or dehumidify your room with the push of a button. And, it’s super compact so you’ll easily be able to store it or transport it if you need to.

Buy BLACK+DECKER Portable Air Conditioner $449.99