The Best Action Camera Cases

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Action cameras are among the most durable gadgets in the world. They’re designed to record footage in extremely hot or cold climates, and even underwater, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t keep them in a case. Cases put a physical barrier between your camera and the outside world, which is especially useful in transit, where bumps and accidental drops are more likely.

Putting your action camera in a case isn’t an absolute guarantee against all damage, but we made sure to pick hard-shelled cases that will greatly minimize the risk. Some of our picks are carrying cases that can hold the camera and optional accessories, while another is a case that fits directly onto the camera itself. Either one is better than keeping your action camera caseless.

Whether you’re planning to take your action camera on a big trip, or want a little insurance in case it gets falls out of your pocket, you’ll find the right choice here.

What You Need to Know Before Buying an Action Camera Case

There are many factors to think about when choosing the right action camera case for you; below are the most important ones, which we considered while we were researching this list.

Size: Our guide features both carrying cases and a case that snaps directly onto the camera. Carrying cases will provide more protection, but are bigger and bulkier; a hardshell camera case will take up a lot less room, but lacks those extra features.

Compatibility: Action cameras are all roughly the same size, but we made sure to pick cases that were specifically made for the best action camera models from GoPro, DJI Osmo, and YI.

1. AmazonBasics Large Carrying Case for GoPro

AmazonBasics’ action camera case provides complete protection for a GoPro action camera, with plenty of space left for accessories.

Amazon doesn’t say what materials it uses for the outside of the case, but it appears to be a hard plastic with a textured fabric cover. The inside is lined with an additional layer of foam padding that provides even more protection. The top half of the case has a mesh pouch, which can be used to hold cables and straps, but the bottom is a lot more intricate.

The foam has cut-outs specifically shaped for cameras, batteries, clips, mounts, and chargers. Keeping these accessories in their specific slots will greatly reduce the chances of them moving around in the case in transit. Amazon includes foam inserts, which you can use to fill up the accessory slots you’re not using.

At 13 inches long, 9 inches wide, and 2.5 inches deep, this is the largest case in our guide — but not the heaviest. It’s a great choice if you want to take your GoPro with you in a backpack or carry-on. It does have a mini strap on top if you’d prefer to carry it around with you.

If you’ve got a GoPro, and don’t mind the slightly larger case size, this is a great way to keep it protected.

Pros: Ample space and individual slots for accessories.

Cons: Only works with GoPro Cameras, Amazon doesn’t list all the materials used in this case.

Amazon

2. Yi Action Camera Waterproof Case

Yi makes its own hardshell outer case, and it adds an impressive layer of protection to its cameras.

The case is made out a thermoplastic material which Yi says allows its cameras to withstand temperatures as low as -22 degrees Fahrenheit, and additional water pressure. The case is clear, so you’ll still be able to see the original color of your camera, and doesn’t interfere with other accessories like Yi’s head mount, wrist mount, or selfie stick.

The screws and latches on the case are made out stainless steel, so they won’t rust, and the lens protector is made out highly-durable Gorilla Glass. This is the same type of glass Apple uses for its iPhone screens.

A snap-on case doesn’t deliver the same type of protection as a carrying case, but it’s the only option in our guide that’ll keep your camera connected while it’s actually being used. It’s also the thinnest and lightest case we’re recommending — it’s smaller than a deck of cards. If you don’t mind carrying your Yi action camera in a backpack or bag, this hardshell case is an excellent way to keep it safe from the elements without hindering performance.

Pros: Adds an impressive amount of protection to your camera even while you’re using it to record.

Cons: Only works with Yi action cameras.

Amazon

3. Lekufee Small Waterproof Hard Case

If you have a DJI Osmo camera, and want to keep it protected, Lekufee’s hard case is the right option.

Its outer layer is made out of Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, a hard plastic generally used for injection molding. The inside of the case has a layer of shock-absorbing elastic sponge on the top and bottom, and cut-outs for the camera, batteries, and other accessories are molded into the lower section. Lekufee says its case has a waterproof sealing strip around the case’s outer seam to keep moisture from getting inside.

At 9.5 inches long, 5.8 inches wide, and 2.6 inches deep, this isn’t the largest action camera case in our guide, but it is the heaviest at 0.8 pounds. The case is attached to a lanyard, which makes it easier to carry when it’s not in a backpack or bag, though. This case isn’t heavy on its own, but filling it up with the camera and accessories will likely double the weight.

If you don’t mind the additional heft, Lekufee’s hard shell case is a smart accessory for all DJI Osmo owners.

Pros: It has a waterproof seal, two layers of elastic sponge, and one layer of hard plastic to keep your DJI Osmo and accessories from getting damaged.

Cons: Only works with DJI Osmo cameras.

Amazon