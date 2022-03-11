RS Recommends: This 4K Projector Is $800 Off for March Madness (and Movie Nights)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

You’ve already filled out your bracket and figured out how to stream March Madness. Now, all you have to decide is where you’re watching the games — and if you’re going to upgrade your screen at home. But the good news is that tech brands have marked down their 4K TVs and projectors just in time to stream the tournament, including this massive sale on Optoma’s CinemaX P2 projector.

The company is running a promotion that gets you $800 off the P2’s retail price on Amazon, bringing the price down to just $2,499. While you’d normally have to shell out $3,299 for the short-throw model, you’re saving up to 25% on a projector that doesn’t usually get this huge of a discount.

Courtesy Optoma

Buy: Optoma CinemaX P2 Projector at $2,499.00

The Optoma CinemaX P2 boasts plenty of power for streaming sports and new movie releases, plus 3,000 lumens and an impressive laser color display that will look bright even during the day.

Because it’s a short-throw projector, you don’t have to worry as much about setup or rearranging your entire living room just to make sure there’s nothing in the way while it’s running. You can simply place it on a console table next to the wall, and the projector will throw up a 120-inch cinema-like display up on the surface next to it. That means even when it’s time to refill your popcorn, your shadow won’t interrupt the movie.

Even cooler, this is a smart projector, and you can actually control the projector using your voice and Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. An added bonus is that it’s compatible with other smart home devices too. Optoma also designed it with a built-in 40-watt Dolby Digital soundbar, so even if you don’t own one, what you’re streaming will sound just as good as it looks.

But if you want to invest in your home theater with this projector deal, you’ll want to act fast since discounts this big are only for a limited time. Shop the $800-off projector on Amazon and Best Buy now, and check out our list of the best 4K projectors for more great picks from brands like BenQ, Epson, and another Optoma favorite.