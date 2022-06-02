RS Recommends: The Best 4K Laptops for Gaming, Streaming and Video editing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Many of us use our laptops for everything these days, from work to streaming, and even gaming. If you’re using your laptop for multiple hours each day though, you want a laptop that has a screen that rivals most PC monitors on the market. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best 4K laptops below.

From a wide 17-inch option to a gadget from Razer that’s fit for all your gaming needs, here are the best 4K laptops and what to look for when you’re about to purchase one.

Is a 4K Laptop Worth It?

As the name suggests, the best 4K laptops will feature a 4K resolution, this is defined by 3840×2160. This means clearer, more detailed visuals — four times that of a traditional HD screen. You’ll even see sharper images, with more contrast and saturation. Plus, if you’re a video editor constantly editing in 4K, a 4K laptop is a must.

While 4K laptops might not feature the extended battery life of FHD (Full HD) laptops, getting a pixel-rich screen is worth it, especially if you’re looking to replace your PC with a laptop setup.

Best 4K Laptops Buying Guide: What to Look For

There are a few things to keep in mind when shopping for the best 4K laptops online. Here’s what you need to know.

Storage: Storage is important, especially if you plan to download high productivity apps or games onto your laptop. For your convenience, we’ve listed laptops with 1TB to 2TB storage capacity. For everyday use, a 4K laptop with lower storage capacity is acceptable, but if you’re looking to replace your desktop setup with a laptop, go with a higher storage capacity.

Display: Every laptop we recommended has at least a 4K resolution (3840×2160). We’ve also included 4K laptops with a wide range of screen sizes, from 15-inch to 17-inch.

Battery: If you’re in the market for a laptop, you don’t want to worry about recharging it constantly. All the 4K laptops mentioned below feature decent battery life, with some clocking in at six hours and others running for as long as eight hours.

RAM: RAM determines your 4K laptop’s ability to multitask and handle high productivity apps without lagging or freezing. Every 4K laptop we recommend features at least 16GB of RAM, which is just enough to get you multitasking at work, or casually gaming. If you’re a serious gamer or are using your laptop primarily for heavy video editing, remember to choose a 4K laptop with a higher RAM capacity (32 GB).

Extra Features: Some 4K laptops have extra privacy features, like a fingerprint reader or camera shutter. And, some devices come with voice assistant compatibility for a hands-free experience. Other features you might come across are a touchscreen display or RGB keyboard. These are all things to consider when purchasing your new 4K laptop.

1. Dell XPS 17 2021

Best Overall

Dell

Dell’s XPS line has always been popular, but the new XPS 17 is sure to turn heads — especially with its UHD+ configuration (3840 x 2400). (Note: Dell’s website automatically configures your display, so make sure to pick the UHD+ option in the list of features)

It’s got a wide, 17-inch screen and Intel UHD graphics, for clear, pixel-rich visuals whether you’re streaming, gaming or working. As for tech specks, The machine’s got an Intel Core 12th gen processor, up to 64 GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of storage. We recommend at least 16 GB of RAM so you shouldn’t have any issues editing video or streaming on this computer.

In terms of ports, the Dell XPS 17 packs a ton: There are four Thunderbolt ports, four USB-C ports, an SD Card slot and a headset jack. Battery life should last you about 8 hours — a little less if you’re continuously gaming or streaming — but enough to get you through an entire workday.

What sets the Dell XPS 17 really apart is the little touches, like its innovative cooling design, edge-to-edge backlit keyboard and compact build. The aluminum chassis is scratch-resistant too for durability. This laptop even has a fingerprint reader, so you can log into the machine without having to enter a password.

Buy: Dell XPS 17 2021 at $2,149+

2. Razer Blade 15 2021

Best For Gaming

Amazon

If you’re a gamer looking for a 4K laptop that can handle heavy-duty games like Fornite, buy the Razer Blade 15.

Razer says it gets up to six hours of battery per charge, below average for a typical laptop, but pretty great for a hefty gaming laptop. This is because storage-heavy games deplete power faster, far more than everyday office tasks.

The Razer Blade 15 runs the Windows 11 OS with an Intel Core 12th Gen processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, 15.6-inch 4K display, 32 GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It’s even got a refresh rate of 144Hz, which allows you to play games a lot more smoothly — without any lags or freezes. Plus, the brand says it features next-gen cooling for minimal fan noise, even when you game for hours.

Razer outfitted the Blade 15 with multiple USB ports, a Thunderbolt USB-C port, and an HDMI port. This assortment of ports allows you to hook the laptop up to a monitor, mouse, and other accessories without ease.

Similar to other Razer devices, you can customize the RGB keyboard to match your gaming setup too.

Whether you’re gaming on the go or looking for a sleeker at-home gaming setup, the latest Razer Blade 15 is the 4K laptop you need.

Buy: Razer Blade 15 2021 at $3,999.99

3. Gigabyte Aero 15

Best Budget Option

Amazon

Gigabyte’s Aero 15 is a powerhouse of a laptop and one of the most well-priced 4K laptops on the market

It’s got a 15.6-inch UHD 4K display, an Intel Core 11th Gen i7 processor and 16 GB of RAM, — enough for gaming or light video editing. It even runs the Windows 11 Pro operating system for a snazzy interface with productivity in mind.

There’s a decent port selection too with three USB ports, a Thunderbolt port and even a UHS-II SD Card Reader. Its got decent battery life running between five to seven hours, although you can extend it a little if you run it on power-saving mode, according to users.

Its sleek, thin-bezel design and color-accurate display, make this a worthy investment especially if you’re trying to save a few bucks on your new 4K laptop.

Buy: Gigabyte Aero 15 at $1,599.00