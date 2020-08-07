These 32-Inch LED TVs Hit the ‘Sweet Spot’ for Viewing

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A 32-inch flatscreen TV might just be the perfect set for a small setting. The space it takes up is minimal, but it’s big enough to provide an experience that’s still immersive and encapsulating.

The best 32-inch TVs are great for bedrooms, the kitchen, an office or dorm. Most can handle HD at 720p, or dazzlingly full high-def in 1080p, displaying popping colors and details in all your visual media. Finding a model with 1080p is highly recommended on a 32-inch, as the screen is an ideal size to show off the benefits without being too big. Plus as time progresses, more and more media is being presented in higher quality.

These go way beyond regular TV watching though. Modern smart sets integrate the latest apps and media services right into the user menu, so most often you won’t even need to worry about connecting your laptop, phone or tablet. Services like Roku sometimes come standard pre-installed into the software, so just set it up and get started watching your favorite shows right away.

While some internet streaming services may be integrated, it’s also important to not overlook ports to truly connect everything else in your setup. HDMI is the primary way to hook up devices in high-def, and it’s handy to have a few USB slots too. An RF input, headphone jack and optical audio out can also be a big help when linking up external media. More and more devices nowadays are designed to be compatible with voice-powered AI like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so if you’re planning on integrating these with your entire smart-home, be sure it’s got the capabilities you’ll need.

And don’t forget about gaming consoles. With all the benefits of beautiful definition, resolution, and frame-rate processing, your favorite games look gorgeous on these 32-inch TVs too.

1. Roku Smart LED TV

Roku’s popularity has been steadily growing for almost a decade now, and it’s easy to see why – the software is super simple to navigate, and makes it easy find your favorite shows right on the screen. Now, with Roku being pre-installed into this HiSense LED 32-inch Smart TV, it’s become even easier.

Roku gives you access to more than 500,000 movies and shows in beautiful 1080p resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate for minimal blur. The high-def picture quality is crisp, and pops thanks to mini-LED backlightling. Dual-band WiFi keeps your connection strong to avoid any annoying lag too.

There are tons of ports here to hook up to everything in your setup, including three HDMI, one USB, RF, composite, headphone jack, and optical audio out. It’s also compatible with voice powered smart devices like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for smooth integration into your smart-home.

2. Samsung 32-Inch 720p Smart LED TV

Samsung’s 32-inch TV is fast and fully compatible with your streaming apps. Bringing out even the smallest details in high-def, the set automatically adjusts for things like color and shadow, dimming darks and brightening lights in just the right places. Ultra Clean View minimizes noise on the TV’s video signal, resulting in an image that’s cleaner, clearer, and less distorted.

It’s WiFi-ready, and there’s a decent array of port selections to hook up your entire setup, including two HDMI, one USB, Ethernet, and an RF input. The set also features Samsung’s Wide Color Enhancer Plus, which expands the TV’s range of viewable colors significantly.

Switching between apps and streaming content is easy, and makes even your favorite old shows new again when you see them in vibrant, vivid HD. The set is also ready to connect to the rest of your smart-home, with Samsung’s Smart Hub software already pre-installed.

3. VIZIO D-Series 32-Inch LED Smart TV

Whatever media you’re using, from Hulu to Spotify to Pandora and beyond, this set integrates it effortlessly into the operating system, making it easy to find and fire up from your TV screen.

Its LED backlights are fully arrayed, which distributes superior lighting across the board, bringing you a rich quality picture. And at 1080p resolution in full HD, colors and intricate details can bring new life to your old favorites.

There aren’t any outputs here (besides a headphone jack), but at just under 12 pounds, it’s easily moveable from room to room, and features a super slim screen.

4. Sony 32-Inch 720p Smart LED TV

Sony’s set features X-Reality PRO, just one of many ways this TV provides a cleaner and clearer picture. The sharpness and color quality are stunning, and delivered in full-detail with high-def 720p. Their Motionflow XR-240 is designed for even the fastest-moving scenes in movies and sports, utilizing Sony’s refresh-rate tech to ensure it’s smooth without any lag.

Unlike lots of modern sets, this hasn’t left audio out of the loop either. Sony’s Clear Phase boosts out enhanced sound, balancing all frequencies for an even output into your ears.

Linking up to your home network is a snap with its built-in WiFi, letting you connect to your fave streaming services. You’ll also never be at a loss for ports here – there are two HDMI , one Component, RF input for antenna/cable, optical digital audio output, stereo minijack headphone output, Ethernet, and two USB inputs for connecting a camera or thumb drive.