RS Recommends: These 2-in-1 Laptops Give You a Tablet and Computer in One Device

If you’re always on the go, commuting to work or jetting out of town on a work trip, you need a laptop that can match your lifestyle. This means it needs to be both powerful and portable. That’s where 2-in-1 laptops come in. These convertible laptops can be used in either tablet mode or laptop mode, and are usually far lighter than your average 13-inch laptop.

2-in-1 Laptops Buying Guide: What Are the Best Convertible Laptops?

There are a few things to keep in mind when searching for the best 2-in-1 laptops (a.k.a. convertible laptops or laptop-tablet hybrids) online. Here’s what to know.

Display: All the 2-in-1 laptops we mention below have at least an FHD resolution, meaning you’ll be able to use it for your productivity needs as well as game and stream on your convertible device. Screen size might also matter to you and these 2-in-1 laptops range anywhere from 13 inches wide to 15.6 inches wide — on par with most other laptops on the market.

Battery Life: Just because a laptop is portable and lighter, it doesn’t mean you have to compromise on battery life. All the 2-in-1 laptops we’ve mentioned feature an all-day battery life, so you’ll be able to use them during your regular 9 to 5 job with ease without having to run for a quick recharge (note: “all-day” battery life in this case means at least 8-10 hours of charge).

Portability: Every laptop mentioned on our list weighs below five pounds, making them some of the lightest on the market. You’ll be able to travel or commute with your new convertible laptop with no problem.

Storage: Depending on what you’re using your new 2-in-1 laptop for, you’ll want to look at the storage stats. For those using it primarily for work presentations, you can get away with a laptop with as little as 256GB of storage. For creators that will spend a majority of their time editing video or other visuals, spring for more storage — at least 512GB.

Extra Features: Does your new 2-in-1 laptop have all the ports you need? Are the privacy features up to snuff? Is there voice assistant compatibility? These are just some of the extra features you might want to consider while purchasing your new 2-in-1 laptop.

What Are the Best 2-in-1 Laptops?

Whether you’re a creator, designer or someone that uses their laptop for emails and presentations, these 2-in-1 laptops will pack all the features you need whether used as a computer or tablet. We’ve rounded up the best 2-in-1 convertible laptops from brands like Dell and Samsung to make your shopping experience easier.

1. Dell XPS 13 2-in-1

BEST OVERALL

Dell

Dell’s XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop comes with a 13.4-inch UHD+ (3840 x 2400) touchscreen allowing you to game, stream or use this convertible option for your daily productivity needs.

It comes with 256GB of base storage, although that can be easily expanded through the available microSD slot. RAM runs at 8GB and this 2-in-1 laptop carries Intel’s 11th gen processor, meaning you’ll be able to download and run all your favorite productivity apps, with limited lag times and freezes. You should even be able to multitask on your new Dell laptop with ease.

Battery life is decent too, with Dell saying your new 2-in-1 laptop should last an entire eight-hour workday on a single charge — even if you spend your lunch break streaming an episode of Better Call Saul.

The display is even HDR-certified, meaning you’ll get more vivid visuals with brighter images and deeper contrasts for all your entertainment. The sleek, almost bezel-less display also means you’ve got better screen ratio than most other laptops n the market.

Extra features include a fingerprint reader for extra privacy as well as a strong, impact-resistant glass display that’s scratch-resistant. As for ports, you’ve got two USB-C ports, a headphone jack, and a microSD slot.

If you’re looking for a light, portable yet powerful Dell laptop, you can’t do better than the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1.

Buy: Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 at $1,319

2. HP Envy x360 15

BEST-DESIGNED

Amazon

If you’re looking for a wider screen, while not compromising on portability, go with the HP Envy x360 15 which only weighs a little over four pounds.

It’s got a 15.6-inch FHD touchscreen allowing you to create or edit on this convertible laptop. There are multiple RAM and storage options available too, depending on what you plan to use this gadget for. Options on Amazon start at 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM, which is enough if you’re using this laptop as a work-from-home device or even if you plan to stream or game lightly on it.

For creators who plan to use heavy productivity apps like Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Pro, you can even get up to 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage. Since it’s got an AMD Ryzen processor coupled with AMD Radeon graphics you’ll get clear visuals when you edit video or photo or even while your game through Xbox Game Pass on your new PC.

HP also claims that their new 2-in-1 laptop supports fast charging, booting it up to 50% in just 30 minutes. You’ll like the sleek, edge-to-edge design too, which adds to this 2-in-1 laptop’s allure.

If you’re wondering about connectivity, this laptop’s got both USB-C and UBC-A ports as well as an HDMI port and headphone jack, giving you many options to add this convertible option to your home office setup.

Extra features include a backlit keyboard so you can work in the dark, and a fingerprint reader for added privacy. An in-built camera shutter also means no one will spy on you, giving you peace of mind.

Buy: HP Envy x360 15 at $1,099.00

3. Microsoft Surface Pro 8

MOST RELIABLE

Microsoft

Microsoft’s Surface line has been around for years, and it’s always a top choice if you’re looking for powerful performance coupled with portability.

The latest Surface Pro 8 can be programmed with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. We suggest getting at least 256GB of storage so you have enough space to load up some essential productivity apps and download all your emails.

Microsoft says you’ll also get up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge and there are fast-charging features allowing your device to get a quick charge boost if it’s running low.

You’ll get Windows 11 preloaded onto this device, meaning you’ll be able to multitask on your favorite productivity apps all day long. You’ll even be able to customize your workflow layout on Windows 11, allowing you to jump from project to project with ease.

Connectivity ports include two USB-C ports as well as a headphone jack. Extra features included two Dolby Atmos enhanced stereo speakers and a front and rear camera, both offering at least 1080p HD video.

Note: The base model does not come with the Type Cover included, so make sure to add that when you configure for full tablet to laptop functionality.

Buy: Microsoft Surface Pro 8 at $949.99+

4. Samsung Galaxy Book2

BEST NEW 2-IN-1

Samsung

Samsung’s newest GalaxyBook2 is the best option for Samsung device users and it’s customizable with up to 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM.

It comes with Samsung’s highly responsive and accurate S pen, great for designers and artists alike. The screen features an AMOLED display which Samsung says is 33% brighter than its previous model and features an incredible contrast ratio for clear visuals in any lighting setting.

As for battery life, you’ve got fast-charging features with the ability to boost your 2-in-1 laptop to 40% charge in just 30 minutes. There’s an FHD front camera for all your work video calls as well as Dolby Atmos integrated speakers so all your meetings, games and movies will sound crystal clear.

If you own any Samsung Galaxy devices, you’ll even be able to sync them with this laptop, allowing you to trade media with ease. As for ports, you’ve got one HDMI port, a Thunderbolt port, a USB-C port and a USB-A port. There are extra privacy features as well, including a fingerprint scanner to protect your data.

If you’re a Samsung user, looking for an easy-to-use portable 2-in–1 device it doesn’t get better than the Samsung Galaxy Book2.

Buy: Samsung Galaxy Book2 at $1249.99+