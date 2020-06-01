Beats’ Newest Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are Down to Their Lowest Price Yet

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Beats is no stranger to high-end audio gear, but the release of their Studio3 Wireless Headphones last fall ushered in a new era for the brand, both in terms of technology and design.

Designed with sleek, race car-style good looks and boasting Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology (Pure ANC), the headphones are as elegant as they are powerful, with wide immersive sound, real-time audio calibration and up to 40 hours of playback time.

Regularly $349.95, the Beats Studio3 are on sale right now for just $249 at Walmart. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen for these headphones and $100 cheaper than what Beats is selling them for on their own site (The same headphones are $323 on Amazon).

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones $349.95 $249

The headphones’ noise cancellation technology works to actively block out external noise (think traffic, airplane noise, birds, etc.) so you can focus on the music. Sound is crisp and clean, with big, booming bass and decent mids and highs. Super soft, cushy ear pads are comfortable enough to wear all day and help provide additional noise isolation.

Get up to 22 hours of playback time on a single charge. Turn the Pure ANC off and battery life goes up to 40 hours. Running low on power? A quick, ten-minute charge boosts your Beats up to three hours.

Beats’ recent acquisition by Apple has significantly upped its technical game too. These new Studio3 headphones use Apple’s W1 chip for Class 1 Wireless Bluetooth connectivity. What that means: easy pairing with your phone so you can take calls, listen to music and active Siri using your voice or the on-ear controls.

This Walmart deal gets you the Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones in the “Shadow Gray” color for $249. Walmart also has the headphones in a matte black, forest green, blush pink and red/black colorway on sale for $289. See the latest prices here.