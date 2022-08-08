 Beats Studio Buds Deal: Amazon Deal Wireless Buds Under $100 - Rolling Stone
RS Recommends: The Beats Studio Buds Are The Best AirPods Alternative and Are Down to $100

These Beats buds pack sound quality that rival the Apple AirPods Pro and are currently on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen all season

Whether you’re hitting the gym, hiking a new trail or walking through the city, a good pair of wireless earbuds is a must. And, our favorite Airpods Pro alternative, the Beats Studio Buds are currently on sale for just $99.95 — a whopping $50 off from their original price of $149.95.

Buy: Beats Studio Buds at $99.95

For just under $100, these Beats earbuds pack a whole lot of features. We particularly liked their weightless design and comfortable fit. They weigh just about 5.1 grams ‚ even lighter than the AirPods Pro. The fit can be further personalized if needed, with the three available ear tip sizes.

As for sound quality, you’ve got bass-forward audio and incredibly well-balanced treble and mid-ranges. Whether you’re listening to The Weeknd’s Best Friends or Break My Soul by Beyoncé, your new Beats earbuds won’t disappoint. There’s active noise cancelling too just in case you need to tune out your surroundings.

The battery life outshines most other wireless earbuds on the market, lasting a full eight hours on one charge. The wireless charging case can hold an additional 16 hours of listening time. These buds are also IPX4 water-resistant, meaning they can withstand sweat or light rain as you go about your day.

There’s a built-in microphone as well if you ever need to take a call in between your jamming sessions or if you need to access your chosen voice assistant. These buds are also compatible with both iOS and Android devices, allowing you additional listening flexibility.

Grab any of the five available shades of the Beats Studio Buds for just $99.95 right now, the lowest price we’ve seen on these wireless earbuds since Prime Day. Shop now while stocks last.

