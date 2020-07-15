We’ve Waited All Summer for This Deal to Drop on Beats’ Best-Selling Portable Speaker

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Even if you’re stuck at home this summer, you’re going to want something to play your tunes from, and we’re big fans of this Beats Pill+ Portable Wireless Speaker. One of Beats’ most iconic designs, the Bluetooth speaker is on sale right now for just $124.95 on Amazon — that’s more than 30% off its regular price of $179.95 and cheaper than what Beats is selling the Pill+ for on its own website.

The portable speaker packs a ton of features and loud, room-shaking sound in a pill-shaped package. A single charge gets you up to 12 hour of playtime, and the device pairs easily with your iOS or Android device to stream music from your phone. Download the Beats Pill+ app to unlock even more features.

Beats is known for making products with big, bold sound and this is no exception. The Pill+ delivers surprisingly crisp audio and deep, full bass. A single speaker is loud enough to soundtrack your pool party or barbecue. Grab a second speaker and pair the two units together to create your own stereo sound experience. Beats says the Pill+ uses the same acoustic components found in some of the best professional recording studios in the world.

The Pill+ doubles as a speakerphone for letting you take your calls hands-free. Need a quick charge? Plug your phone into the speaker and it serves as a power bank to help boost your devices when the battery is low. Everything is housed in a rugged and durable casing that weighs little more than a pound.

This set comes with the Beats Pill+ speaker with 1.5m Lightning to USB-A charging cable, 12.5W PSU, a Quick Start Guide and a Warranty Card.

This isn’t an official Beats sale so Amazon could change its price at any minute. To take advantage of the $124 sale price (and 30% discount) you’ll want to add to cart fast. See more details here.