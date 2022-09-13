RS Recommends: These Bang & Olufsen Noise-Cancelling Earbuds Just Got a $150 Discount

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Over the last few years, audio brands from Sony to Bose to Bang & Olufsen have upped their game when it comes to noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds. (Just look at our 2022 Rolling Stone Audio Awards for proof.) And now, you can score a premium pair of Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for a whopping $150 discount on Amazon. The current promotion brings the price down from their regular price tag of $399 to as low as $249 at press time, a massive 38 percent discount online.

Bang & Olufsen rarely holds sales online, and this is the first time we’ve seen these top-rated earbuds at this low of a price. If you want to get the noise-cancelling buds at the $150 discount, you’ll want to scoop them up before the sale ends, since it’s unclear how long it’ll last on Amazon.

So what makes these buds so cool, exactly? To start, the Beoplays come with up to six built-in microphones that make them a work-from-home essential for clear calls and meetings wherever you’re at. Another big reason to get them: They can power through your playlists for a solid 6.5 hours when they’re fully charged and 20 total with the protective charging case.

If you’ve ever tested out a pair of noise-cancelling headphones or earbuds, you know they’re ideal for travel, commutes, and even when you’re in a co-working space. These Bang & Olufsens come with active noise-cancelling tech, so you can block out all the outside noise and focus on your tunes, calls, and podcasts. An added bonus: You can adjust the sound settings used Bang & Olufsen’s app on your smartphone.

Amazon

Buy Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Earbuds $249.00

You can connect them to both your phone and, say, your laptop all at the same time, so you don’t have to switch between devices when you’re in the middle of a project. They’re also lightweight and it’s easier to find the right comfortable fit thanks to a range of included earbud tips.

You can shop the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay earbuds sale now on Amazon, and check out more of our favorite noise-cancelling buds here.