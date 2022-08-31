RS Recommends: This Back to School Deal Gets You a Chromebook for Just $130

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Back-to-school deals are in full swing, and if you’re still looking for a budget laptop to take with you to class, ASUS has some stellar deals. Right now, you can pick up the ASUS Chromebook C403 for $129.99, a 52% discount from its retail price of $269.99.

Amazon

Buy ASUS Chromebook C403 $129.99

This ASUS Chromebook packs a 14-inch HD display, a 32 GB hard drive and 4GB of RAM. These stats are enough for multitasking with multiple tabs open or working on presentations. The screen also features a 180-degree hinge design, meaning it can be adjusted to any viewing angle necessary.

The Chrome OS is built entirely with productivity in mind. It boots up your laptop quickly, has in-built virus protection, and features hundreds of useful apps available on the Google Play store. The Intel Dual-Core Celeron also aids to performance, offering minimal lag times even on your busiest days.

The rugged build is one of the best parts of this Chromebook. It’s got Military-Grade Durability meaning it can handle the occasion bump in your backpack and can even withstand falls. The keyboard is spill-resistant too, so minor splashes of tea or coffee won’t damage your laptop.

As for connectivity, you’ve got two USB Type-C and two USB Type-A ports, as well as a MicroSD card reader. Grab this heavily discounted Chromebook now at its reduced price before this back-to-school tech deal expires — it’s also the lowest price we’ve seen this ASUS Chromebook at in months.