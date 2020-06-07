 Apple Watch Deal, Discount: Series 5 Watch on Sale at Amazon For $299 - Rolling Stone
Apple Watches Never Go on Sale, So Grab This $100 Discount While You Can

Released last fall, the Apple Watch Series 5 has just been discounted to under $300

Tim Chan

With rumors swirling about a new Apple Watch arriving in September, we’re starting to see some pretty significant discounts on the current Apple Watch Series 5.

Right now, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 5 in Space Gray or Silver for just $299. That’s $100 off its regular price of $399. Apple never puts its products up for sale, so Amazon is one of the best places to snag a discount (If the deal ends, the same watch is also on sale at Walmart right now).

This deal gets you $100 off the 40mm Apple Watch, which has a 30% larger touchscreen than previous models, plus updated features like an “always-on” retina display, a much-improved GPS, and fitness tracking that includes steps, calories, heart rate and heart rhythm (via an ECG or “electrocardiogram” app).

The Series 5 is great for working out, not only because of its tracking features, but because it’s also water-resistant up to 50 meters, meaning you can take it into the pool or ocean without worry.

As with all Apple Watches, you can use this one to call, text and listen to music. There’s also a ton of space to add your favorite apps. And you can use Apple Pay to make purchases without having to take out cash or touch a credit card machine (especially great during these sensitive times).

The same watch is still $399 on Apple.com so this Amazon deal is one you’ll want to take advantage of. Amazon also has the 44mm Series 5 watch on sale for $329 (regularly $429). Get that deal here.

