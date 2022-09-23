RS Recommends: The All-New Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Are Now Available on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple’s September event brought a lot of buzzy product announcements, but one of the best ones by far was the release of the long-awaited AirPods Pro (2nd Gen). Available now, these new earbuds are ready to ship and in stock, making this a great gift to yourself for the upcoming holiday season.

Compared to the first generation of AirPods Pro, the latest model features the new H2 performance chip for better noise cancellation and more immersive audio. In fact, the new buds are set to cancel double the ambient noise. The transparency mode is now adaptive too, meaning your buds can adjust for everything from construction noise to busy subways.

The AirPods Pro also comes with four instead of three ear tip sizes now, featuring a new XS ear tip, specifically suited for smaller ears. The design of the AirPods Pro remains relatively similar though, so if you enjoyed the fit on the first pair, you won’t be disappointed with the new AirPods Pro 2.

You’ve also got personalized spatial audio, and a whopping 30 hours of battery life (6 hours on a single charge). This itself is a big bump from the original Pro’s 24-hour total battery life.

The AirPods Pro (2nd gen) are set to be the best pair of AirPods Apple has released to date, and if you’re like me and have been waiting for a newer model of the AirPods Pro for the last few months, it’s definitely worth the upgrade. Order now on Amazon, while stocks last.