RS Recommends: Movie Nights Just Got Better With $120 Off This Outdoor Portable Projector

Get crisp, clear, video resolution and cinema-quality sound with one of Anker’s best portable projectors on sale now

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Outdoor movies and drive-in theaters have seen a surge in popularity over the past year, but you can easily turn your home into the premiere movie watching spot with an outdoor projector. The Anker Nebula Solar portable projector is a fantastic option if you care about better picture quality—and it’s on sale right now for $120 off.

Buy: Anker Nebula Solar Portable Projector at $399.99

Despite its slim, compact design, the video resolution is a clear 1080p, so your movies will look crisp even when they’re blown up to a bigger size. You can cast a 120-inch screen with this shoebox-sized projector, and with HDR technology, you’ll get a cinema-quality picture from the comfort of your own backyard (though you can totally use it indoors too).

With the Anker Nebula Solar, you won’t need external speakers for to hear every whisper, explosion, and conversation on the screen. The wireless projector has built-in Dolby Digital Plus and dual three-watt speakers that give it sound so powerful and clear, you could even use it as a portable Bluetooth speaker. Can’t decide what to watch? Choose from more than 5,000 included apps, including movie night favorites like YouTube and Hulu. With smartphone pairing, you’ll have even more streaming options to choose from.

What we like: rather than cluttering up your viewing angle with an ugly tripod, use this projector’s built-in stand to adjust the angle of projection by up to 13 degrees to get your ideal image. You won’t have to physically move around the projector to adjust the image, either—simply sit back and use digital zoom on the remote control.

If you want a more powerful projector, we reviewed Anker’s Nebula Mars II Pro recently, which is worth a look. Still, the Anker Nebula Solar is still one of Amazon’s top-rated portable projectors, with a 4.3-star rating (out of 5) and hundreds of reviews.

Catch this deal while it’s still going on, and get the Anker Nebula Solar for just $399. That’s 23% off the regular price of $519.99, and one of the best prices we’ve seen on a high-quality portable projector. Its superior portability, image quality, sound, and smart features make it an excellent projector at its price point.

In This Article: projectors, RS Recommends, Streaming TV/Movies

