RS Recommends: This Palm-Sized Projector Is On Sale At Prime Day Pricing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re having a movie night under the stars or trying to watch the next F1 race on the big screen with your friends, a good projector is a must. Anker’s Nebula Capsule projector is one of our favorites and right now it’s on sale for just $221.99, down from $299.99, saving you $78 — the last time we saw this price was during Prime Day 2022.

This mini projector has a cylindrical design that features a 360-degree speaker, allowing sound to flow all around you as you stream your favorite movies and TV shows. It also offers a 100-inch wide picture even at its small, compact size. There are multiple connectivity options too, including a USB and HDMI input as well as options for AirPlay and Bluetooth connectivity, meaning you can stream home videos directly from your smartphone or tablet.

The brand also claims that it produces bright video, although suggests that it’s best used in dimmer environments — so draw your curtains or take this project to your backyard for a summer movie night. Battery life lasts a full four hours too, allowing for less frequent recharging.

Since it weighs just over a pound you’ll also be able to take this new Anker projector on the go, while you camp outside or on your next family vacation. It’s even got a lamp life of about 30,000 hours according to the brand, meaning your projector was built to last.

If you’re looking for an easy-to-use, lightweight indoor/outdoor projector, grab the Anker Nebula Capsule right now — on sale for just $221.99 (26% off).