Amazon Prime Gaming Review: Free Games, Free Loot and Streaming on Twitch

Amazon Prime subscribers have multiple benefits, from free two-day shipping to exclusive deals during Amazon Prime Day. But, did you know Prime subscribers also have access to Prime Gaming at no extra cost? Originally known as Twitch Prime, Prime Gaming is a great addition for gamers, offering free bonus in-game content along with tons of other goodies and games each month.

Ready to find out more? Start by signing up for a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime here, which gets you free access to Prime Gaming, special shopping deals, streaming on Prime Video and more. Then, read on to find out everything you need to know about Prime Gaming.

What Is Prime Gaming?

Prime Gaming is designed to boost your gaming experience. With this service, you’ll automatically get a monthly subscription to Twitch (normally $4.99/month) allowing you to support your favorite gamers on the popular platform. Apart from that, you’ll also get access to free games monthly allowing you to download them onto your PC or laptop and keep them forever. This month’s games include Far Cry 4, Astrologaster and Across the Groves.

Apart from gaining free games every month, gamers will also have access to free in-game content with Prime Gaming. This varies too, with some months offering XP boosts or loots and some months offering free costumes, skins and more. For example, right now you can get a rare player pack for FIFA 2022 through Prime Gaming.

Prime Gaming Cost, Subscription

Since Prime Gaming is included as part of your Amazon Prime subscription, there’s no extra cost associated with it. Amazon Prime itself costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year. With an Amazon Prime subscription, you’ll gain access to two-day shipping, Prime Gaming, and Prime Video, allowing you to binge hundreds of free movies and TV shows.

Prime Gaming vs. Amazon Luna

There is a difference between Prime Gaming vs. Amazon Luna.

Amazon Luna is Amazon’s cloud gaming service, which gives you access to hundreds of games through multiple different ‘channels’ — out of which only Prime Gaming is free and included for Prime members. Channels you can sign up for include Luna+ (starting at $9.99/month), Ubisoft+ ($17.99/month) and the Family channel ($5.99/month), amongst others.

Similar to other cloud gaming services like Google Stadia or Xbox Game Pass, you can play games through Amazon Luna on your laptop, PC or even your Fire TV — without having to drop money on a new Xbox or PS5 console.

If you’re looking to game more than a few of the offered free games through Prime Gaming, add on one of the additional Amazon Luna channels.

