RS Recommends: This Portable HD Projector With 25,000 Reviews is on Sale for $79

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether you’re prepping for a movie night outdoors or want to upgrade your home theater experience, you’ll want to include this mini projector from Dr. J Professional as part of your setup. It’s already well-priced at $129.99 regularly, but Amazon has the top-rated portable projector on sale right now for just $79 (a $50 discount).

Amazon

The best-selling projector is suitable for indoor and outdoor use, and gets you a screen up to 170 inches in size. The projector supports up to 1080p resolution (full HD) with crisp contrasts and adjustable brightness levels for all-day viewing. What that means: the screen is sharp and well-lit at night, and colors still pop during the daytime as well.

The multimedia projector is compatible with all HD media sticks and streamers, and connects easily with your laptop or phone too (say, if you want to cast a movie or clip from your device). The projector is also great for fast-paced gaming, with little blur, while the built-in speakers deliver surprisingly powerful sound. We also like the built-in fan, which keeps the system cool even after hours of use.

The Dr. J Professional projector has a 4.5-star rating (out of five) from almost 25,000 reviewers online. Users praise its easy setup and image quality. At just 7.8 x 6 inches in size, it tucks easily in a backpack or tote for easy transport too.

This set includes the portable projector, a folding 100-inch projector screen, charging cables and a remote. As with most Amazon deals, the price could change at any minute, so we recommend taking advantage of the sale while it’s still live. See full details here.