RS Recommends: Amazon’s Black Friday Deal Discounts Its Halo Health Tracker to Under $50

Amazon’s Black Friday deals are live now (running through Cyber Monday) and one of the best deals is on the Amazon Halo Band, the company’s best-selling activity tracker. Regularly $99+, you can get the Halo Band on sale for just $54.99 — a $45 discount.

This is the first time we’ve seen the Halo Band on sale this season and the deal gets you the Amazon Halo Band in your choice of three sizes and three colors for under $55.

First released last summer, the Amazon Halo Band is one of the most wearable, well, wearables on the market, with a slim, bracelet-style look and screen-free design.

The Halo tracks everything from activity and movement (think not just steps but the quality of your movement), to heart rate, calories burned and sleep score. The Halo Band also measures body fat percentage, a better indicator of health than weight or BMI alone.

The unique “tone of voice analysis,” meantime, analyzes your speech patterns to see whether they fall under a “negative” or “positive” impression metric (two microphones are built into the device). Interviewers love using the Halo Band to improve the clarity of their voice and to come across more friendly, though the feature is also great for everyday use, helping you hear and understand how you sound to others, to help strengthen your communication. (It’s great prep before a job interview or big presentation too).

Halo delivers all its AI-powered health features from a slim and sleek wristband, no thicker than a watch strap. Unlike a smartwatch, the Amazon Halo Band doesn’t have a screen or send off constant annoying notifications. Instead, everything is tracked through the accompanying Halo app, meaning no screen to turn off or tap (there is a button to turn the microphones on or off).

Pricing for the Halo app starts at $3.99 a month but Amazon’s Black Friday deal gets you a six-month subscription to the Halo app for free (with purchase of a Halo device). Your membership gets you detailed access to all your health and wellness metrics, plus access to hundreds of premium workouts, recipes, daily meditations, sleep support and more.

The Amazon Halo Band is water-resistant, so it’ll hold up even to a sweaty workout or run. The battery lasts up to seven days on a single charge. Need to juice up? The Halo Band fully charges in less than 90 minutes. Regularly $99.99, get the Halo Band for just $54.99 on Amazon right now.

Looking for a more traditional-style tracker? The Halo View is Amazon’s new fitness tracker, and it’s available for pre-order now.

The Halo View tracks your steps, heart rate, activity score and blood oxygen levels. It can track your workouts as you go (great to help you keep pace or to reach your goals), and the full-color screen can send you text notifications, show you the time and even send a little reminder to get moving if you’ve been stationary all day. The Halo View is completely swim-proof up to 50 meters, meaning you can take it into the water with you without worry.

A single charge gets you up to seven days of battery life, and the Halo View charges in less than two hours.

Regularly $79.99, Amazon’s Halo Black Friday deal gets you the Halo View for just $49.99. This is the best fitness tracker Black Friday deal under $50 and your purchase not only includes the device, but also includes 12 months of Halo membership for free.

Grab the Black Friday discount to get the Halo View for $49.99 now (a $30 discount) and have the device in two weeks when it ships December 8.See full details here.