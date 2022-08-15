 Best Amazon Echo Show Deal 2022: Get Echo Show 5 for 50% Off Discount - Rolling Stone
RS Recommends: Amazon’s Popular Echo Show 5 Is Over 50% Off Right Now

The Echo Show 5 can do everything from stream TV shows to control gadgets in your smart home — and it’s now just $39.99

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Smart displays are an easy way to monitor your home. make video calls to your family or browse recipes while you learn a new skill in a kitchen. Amazon is well known for its Echo Show series and right now, you can get the latest Echo Show 5 (2021) for a major 53% discount, bringing its price down to only $39.99 (originally $84.99).

Buy: Echo Show 5 (2021) at $39.99

The Echo Show 5 is available in three colors and boasts a 5.5-inch 960 x 480 resolution display. You’ll be able to access all your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Spotify. With this, you can easily catch up on new movies and TV show trailers or stream your favorite music on this smart display.

When your Echo show 5 is not in use, you can also convert it into a digital photo frame and display pictures using Amazin Photos or Facebook. Plus, when it’s not in use you can even enable privacy controls including a built-in camera shutter and a mic and camera on/off button.

That’s not all — Amazon’s Echo Show 5 will easily integrate into your smart home ecosystem. Turn off lights, check on your video doorbell and adjust your smart thermostats on any Alexa-compatible device. If you got another Amazon Echo device in your home you can even use the Echo Show 5 to make announcements — call your family to dinner, check on your kids or wake up your roommate.

This smart display is super easy to set up too: just plug it in, connect to the internet and you’re good to go. Shop the Amazon Echo Show 5 now for just $39.99 while stocks last. This is the lowest price we’ve seen this gadget at since Prime Day.

