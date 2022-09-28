The Best New Amazon Devices Announced at The Brand’s September Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s September launch event had a lot to offer, from the brand new Kindle Scribe to an all-new generation of Echo Dots. There was a lot to digest at the Amazon September event, here are the most notable new products along with when they’ll be available to order.

Kindle Scribe

This 10.2-inch 300 PPI Kindle device is the first to have writing capabilities. Designed to feel like paper, this Kindle comes with a basic or premium pen both of which are incredibly precise and magnetically attach to your e-reader. Read your favorite e-books or add handwritten sticky notes with this new Kindle. You’ll even be able to write directly on PDF documents or use this Kindle as a notepad during your work meetings. Pre-order now, item ships November 30th, priced at $339.

2. Echo Dot 5th Gen

With better bass and new touch sensors available on the top of the device, Amazon’s starter speaker gets a nice upgrade. Easily stop your alarm clock in the morning with a simple tap or use your Echo Dot as the sole speaker for the next holiday party you throw. There is also the Echo Dot 5th Gen available with Clock in case you want to keep a constant eye on the time. Pre-order today, available, priced at $49.99. Item releases October 20th.

3. Halo Rise

Track your sleep every night with the Halo Rise — without the need of a wearable. Halo Rise has built-in sensor technology and offers a detailed sleep summary, including how many hours of REM sleep or deep sleep you got each night. There’s even a wake-up light built-in that simulates the colors and huea of a real sunrise. Halo Rise will be available later this year, priced at $139.99

4. Echo Studio

Echo Studio will be available in a new Glacier White color tone and will include better spatial audio for a more immersive surround sound experience. Current Echo Show owners can also expect a software update that enhances sound. Pre-order today, Echo Studio will be available October 20th.

5. Blink Cameras

Blink announced a Wired Floodlight Camera and a Blink Mini Pan Tilt. The camera is advertised as one of Blink’s most affordable additions, and allows you to select motion zones, offers 1080p live video and two-way audio. The Blink Mini Pan Tilt adds a motorized mount to the Blink Mini, offering 360-degree coverage of your space. The Wired Floodlight Camera is available for $99.99, pre-orders available in the coming months. You can pre-order the Pan Tilt with the Blink Mini for $59.99, or just the mount for $29.99.

6. Ring Cameras

With 3D motion detection, a built-in siren, two-way talk and color night vision, Ring’s newest cameras can be wired, battery-powered, solar-powered or even plugged in. You can pre-order both the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro and Spotlight Cam Plus today. Prices start at $199.99.

7. Fire TV Cube

The 3rd Gen Fire TV Cube has a new processor, making it faster than previous gens. This means lower lag times and faster app launch speeds overall. You’ve even got a new HDMI input and an additional USB port on this Amazon device. Easily change inputs through Alexa voice assistance, instead of doing it manually. Pre-order today for $139.99, the Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) releases on October 25th.

8. Fire TV Omni QLED Series

Packed with a 4K QLED display and featuring Amazon’s Fire TV Ambient Experience, this smart TV is Amazon’s latest and greatest. With Ambient Experience, your TV functions like a gigantic Alexa-enabled device when not in use. This basically means your TV can detect when you walk into the room and display information useful to you, such as family photos, smart home widgets or even stream music from your favorite apps. It’s also got adaptive brightness, support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ. Pre-order today, TVs release on October 27th.

Alexa Voice Remote Pro

With the new Remote Finder feature, never worry about looking for your remote ever again — just ask Alexa! There are two new customizable buttons too, making it easy to get to your favorite streaming apps. Pre-order today for $34.99.

Eero Devices

The eero PoE 6 is powered over Ethernet and can be easily installed into your home to deliver high-speed wi-fi — with wireless speeds up to 1.5 gigabytes per second. It’s priced at $299.99 and should be available sometime next year. There’s also the eero PoE Gateway, a wired gateway that supports speeds “up to 10 Gbps with two 10 gigabits (GbE) ports and eight PoE-enabled 2.5 GbE ports,” according to Amazon — also available sometime next year.