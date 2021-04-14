Amazon Just Announced new True Wireless Earbuds — Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amazon announced the second generation Echo Buds, its true wireless earbuds, and has started accepting preorders immediately.

The earbuds will be released on May 13 and cost $119.99. A version with a wireless charging case will be available for $139.99. If you preorder by May 12, you’ll receive a $20 discount, bringing the prices down to $99.99 and $119.99 respectively.

Amazon is bundling the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) with a free, six-month subscription to Amazon Music and Audible Plus. This promotion is only available to new subscribers of both services. If you’re interested in what makes Amazon’s new earbuds special, we’ve broken down all the important details below.

How Are The Echo Buds (2nd Gen) Different Than The Old Ones?

The second-generation Echo Buds are a pretty big improvement over the earbuds they’re replacing.

Amazon decreased the size of their nozzle by 20%, and tweaked earbuds’ design to fit in your ears more comfortably than the original Echo Buds. They won’t protrude out of your ears, and don’t have a long stem-like antenna that other true wireless earbuds do.

The new Echo Buds have an IPX4 waterproof rating, which means you can exercise with them without risking damage from sweat. If they get splashed, or you run with them in the rain, the Echo Buds should be fine.

Amazon says the microphones inside the new Echo Buds are a lot better, so you can use them during professional work calls.

Do They Sound Better?

We haven’t tried them yet, but Amazon says it’s changed the audio hardware inside the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) to improve sound quality. Once we’ve gotten our ears on them, we’ll give our full assessment.

Do The Echo Buds (2nd Gen) Work With Alexa?

Yes, you can ask Amazon’s voice assistant to play music, adjust the volume, control smart home accessories, and a lot more using your voice. This hands-free control is especially useful if you’re wearing the Echo Buds while exercising because you don’t have to break your focus.

Amazon

Do These Earbuds Have Active Noise Cancellation?

Yes, Amazon says the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) cancel twice as much noise as the previous version by using microphones both inside and outside of your ear.

How Long Does Their Battery Last?

The Echo Buds (2nd Gen) offer up to five hours of music playback per charge, plus an additional 10 hours from their battery case. Amazon says you can get two hours of music playback off a fifteen minute charge.

Is Amazon Offering Them In Different Colors?

Yes, the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) are available in two colors: Black and Glacial White.

Can I Charge Them With Any Wireless Charger?

Yes, if you get the Echo Buds (2nd Gen)with a wireless charging case, you can use them with any standard Qi charging pad. You can find our favorite wireless charging pads here.

Where Can I Preorder The Echo Buds (2nd Gen)?

The new Echo Buds are available for preorder exclusively on Amazon right now. The promotional pricing period won’t last long, and supply may be limited at first. If you’re interested in Amazon’s new earbuds, it’s best to get your order in early.

Buy: Echo Buds (2nd Gen) at $99.99