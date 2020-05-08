Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amazon has earned its reputation as the “everything store,” but the gadgets it makes in-house stand out on their own.

Its Echo smart speaker helped kickstart the modern smart home revolution, Kindle has become shorthand for e-reader, and the Fire Tablet’s price-to-feature ratio makes it among the only non-iPad tablets worth considering.

The company doesn’t discount its hardware too often, but it’s having a big sale right now. If you’re looking for the cheapest gear, we spotted the Echo Dot for $30 ($20 off), the best-selling Kindle for $65 ($35 off), and a Fire Tablet for $40 ($10 off). We’ve also collected the biggest deals from this sale that stand out to us below.

Keep this in mind: Amazon’s current sale isn’t tied to a holiday or other event, so these sale prices could end at any time. If you find something you like, it’s best to grab it now instead of waiting.

The Best Amazon Echo Deal

The Amazon Echo (3rd Gen) deal stands out because it continues to be the best smart speaker available from any company — especially at this price.

It’s more expensive than the $30 Echo Dot, but its audio hardware is a lot better: A three-inch woofer and 0.8-inch tweeter will deliver balanced, good sounding music at moderate volumes. You can connect the Echo to a larger stereo system via Bluetooth or a 3.5mm audio cable for an even better experience.

The Echo has Alexa, Amazon’s smart assistant built in, which allows you to connect it to smart-home accessories like lightbulbs and smart plugs.

At $69.99 the Amazon Echo (3rd Gen) is the best all-around smart speaker you can get, so don’t miss out. If you’re looking for a quality speaker for your home audio setup, this is a solid one to get.

The Best Kindle Deal

Amazon

Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite takes the best elements from the regular Kindle and Kindle Oasis, which is why this is such a great deal.

It has the same six-inch e-ink display as the regular Kindle, but twice the resolution, so words will look more crisp. It’s got five backlights, instead of four, which will make it easier to read in the dark. The Kindle Paperwhite is dust-proof, and can survive under up to three feet of water for an hour. This level of durability was previously only available on the high-end Kindle Oasis.

Beyond that, it has all the features that make Kindles so great: a battery that lasts weeks on a single charge, enough storage to hold hundreds of e-books, or dozens of audiobooks in a package that weighs well under half a pound.

The Best Fire Tablet Deal

Amazon

The Fire Tablet HD8 is Amazon’s mid-range model, and it’s easily the best one you can get for less than $100 — or less than $60, at its sale price.

Its eight-inch 720P screen is high-resolution enough for casual web browsing, and streaming video from Netflix and Hulu (there’s no YouTube app because of a longstanding rift between Amazon and Google). The Fire Tablet HD 8 comes with enough storage to hold hundreds of songs, hours of HD footage, and a library’s worth of e-books and audiobooks.

If you have Kindle books, Amazon Music playlists, or an Amazon Video queue, it’ll be available from the moment you set up your account. It also has Amazon’s Alexa built in, so you can ask the smart assistant for answers to your questions, or to control your smart-home accessories.

The Fire Tablet HD8 has a higher resolution screen than the basic Fire Tablet and a more comfortable size than the Fire HD10 for casual use, which is why we recommend this deal over the other two.