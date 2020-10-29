Amazon’s Alexa Birthday Sale Has the Fire TV Stick Lite for $18, Ring Doorbell 3 for $60 off

Amazon is celebrating the fifth anniversary of Alexa, its smart AI assistant, with a big birthday sale on its best tech.

You can score a bunch of great deals, including getting a Kindle for $59 ($30 off), and saving $50 on a pair of Echo Buds, but two deals really stand out.

The Fire TV Stick Lite was released last month, and Amazon has it marked down to just $18. This is the first time the gadget has ever been on sale, and it’s nearly 50% off. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite is a 1080P media streamer, which gives you quick access to streaming services like Hulu and Disney+.

It comes bundled with the Alexa Remote, which has a built in microphone that you can use to search for the TV shows or movies you want using your voice. Alexa can also be used to control smart-home accessories, or provide answers to your questions. The Fire TV Stick Lite is an excellent media streamer that’s compatible with any TV with an HDMI port. If you have a 4K set, you can score the Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99 right now , which is $20 cheaper than usual.

The other standout deal is a $60 discount on the Ring Video Doorbell 3, which brings its price down to just $140. This is its lowest price ever. The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is a battery-powered video doorbell that can record 1080P (Full HD) video each time someone walks up to your house.

You’ll receive a notification each time its motion sensor is triggered, and can switch to a live video feed with just a tap in the Ring app (iOS and Android). If you want the Ring to automatically store clips in the cloud, you’ll need to subscribe to its Ring Protect service, which starts at $3 per month or $30 per year.

While these two deals stood out to us, we encourage you to check out the entire Alexa Birthday Sale, which contains dozens of additional discounts.