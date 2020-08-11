You Can Save $15 on Apple’s Wireless Charging Case for AirPods Right now

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Apple’s AirPods Pro ship with a case that supports wireless charging, but if you want the same functionality and have a pair of first or second-generation AirPods, you’ll need to get Apple’s official wireless charging case. Normally $79, the case is marked down to $64 on Amazon, which is notable because Apple’s tech rarely goes on sale.

The Wireless Charging Case allows you recharge your Airpods by setting it down on any Qi charging pad or stand. We have our favorites, but Anker’s PowerWave II stands out because it can recharge your AirPods, iPhone, or Android phone at its maximum wireless charging speed. A small, green LED on the front of the case will light up when your AirPods are charging, so you’ll know that the case and charger have been aligned properly.

Beyond these features, Apple’s Wireless Charging Case For AirPods looks and works identically to the standard AirPods case. It charges the totally wireless earbuds while they’re inside, and holds enough power to extend their life by 18 hours (for a total of 24). Although its main feature is wireless charging, the case still has a Lightning port at the bottom, so you can plug it into a power adapter if necessary.

Apple’s Wireless Charging Case For AirPods is the only way to add wireless charging to non-Pro AirPods, and if you’ve been on the fence, this sale is a good time to make the upgrade. This discount isn’t tied to a larger sales event, so it could go back to its original price at any point. If you’re interested, now’s the time.