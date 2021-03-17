RS Recommends: Sony’s Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are at Their Black Friday Price

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

We called Sony’s WH-1000XM4s the best noise cancelling headphones of 2020 in our Rolling Stone Essentials awards, and they’re cheaper than ever at Adorama.

The store is offering the headphones for $278 — their Black Friday price — and sweetening the pot even further by bundling them with a Mophie battery pack and microfiber cleaning cloth. Mophie’s battery pack typically goes for around $30 on its own, so you’re ultimately saving $100 with this deal.

The WH-1000XM4s are the latest entry in Sony’s ultra lux active noise cancelling headphone line, which stand toe to toe with options from Bose and Bowers & Wilkins. They sound excellent, and you can customize their EQ to your tastes by using the Sony Connect app (iOS and Android).

The headphones have microphones in each ear cup, which neutralize an impressive amount noise before it hits your ears. This makes it easier to commute, travel, or work from home without distractions. The microphones can also be used to take hands-free phone calls, or activate the smart assistant on your phone without reaching into your pocket.

One of the reasons Sony’s headphones stood out to us is that their “smart” features are useful and actually work. The WH-1000XM4s will automatically adjust their noise cancellation settings and EQ based on what’s happening around you. It’ll even factor in your current atmospheric pressure, which changes when you enter a subway or airplane, when making these decisions.

Sony says you should get about 30 hours of music playback per charge if you leave active noise cancellation on, or 38 if you switch it off. The headphones can run for up to five hours off a 10 minute charge, but it takes roughly three hours to fully refill their battery. The mophie battery pack Adorama bundled with the headphones holds enough power to fully recharge it at least once.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to try active noise cancelling headphones, or want to upgrade from an older pair, this deal shouldn’t be missed. It’s not tied to a larger sale, and could end at any time, so don’t wait too long. See the full details here.