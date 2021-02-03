RS Recommends: Get This Massive 70-Inch 4K TV for Just $448

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

TVs are getting bigger and bigger these days, but that doesn’t mean the price tags are going up with it. Case in point: Walmart has this massive 70-inch 4K Roku TV on sale right now for just $448. This is the cheapest price we’ve seen anywhere for a TV this size, and the only 70-inch TV we’ve seen for even close to the $500 price point.

Walmart

You’re getting a lot of TV for this price. For comparison, 70 inches is about the size of an average refrigerator, or the length of a full-size bed. This deal gets you the onn. 70-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku TV for less than you’d pay for smaller units. This a Walmart-exclusive brand known for making reliable, easy-to-use TVs.

This Walmart TV sale gets you a crisp 70-inch LED display with 2160p resolution, 4K compatibility and Dolby Audio sound (the same company that provides audio to movie theaters).

This is a Roku TV, so you get Roku’s easy-to-use dashboard, with access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes across thousands of free or paid channels. All your favorite streaming apps are also in one place for easy access, and you can control everything with the included remote. Want to stream something from YouTube or online? The TV is also set-up for wireless streaming.

This is a smart TV, so you can pair it to your favorite smart assistant to control shows and settings using your phone (via the Roku app) or voice. Three HDMI ports, one composite port, a USB plug, LAN and coaxial/cable allow for multiple devices and consoles to be plugged in.

The onn. 70-Inch 4K UHD TV delivers big, bold images with a wide color palette, lifelike images and crisp sound. The big-screen TV is great for watching sports or movies, putting you right in the middle of the action. It’s great for large groups and parties too — no more straining to see a tiny screen in your living room or den.

This Walmart TV deal includes the 4K TV, a Roku TV remote control (batteries included), a TV stand and quick start guide. Everything sets up in minutes. This is the best TV deal online for a huge 70-inch unit. At $448, this deal is expected to move fast so we recommend adding to cart now. See full sale details here.