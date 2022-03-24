311 Unveil Custom Earbuds Collab Inspired by Their Most Popular Albums

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

311 is teaming up with audio brand Ultimate Ears for the “ultimate” fan collaboration. The rockers have unveiled a new collection of faceplates for Ultimate Ears’ CSX earbuds, inspired by some of the band’s most iconic albums.

The collection dropped appropriately on March 11 (a.k.a. “311 Day”) and includes six, specially-designed faceplates that “snap” onto select Ultimate Ears earbuds, to create a colorful new look.

Fans can choose from designs inspired by popular 311 albums like Grassroots, Transistor, Soundsystem, Music, From Chaos and Blue (the name commonly given to 311’s eponymous third studio album). Each faceplate features artwork taken from the album along with new details, allowing fans to listen to their favorite music from the band in custom earbuds to match.

The guys in 311 say they’ve been wearing Ultimate Ears in-ears for recordings and live performances since 2000, so it was a no-brainer to team up with the band on this collaboration.

“We’ve been with UE for so long, I think we’ve gone through almost every model,” the band says, in a statement. “Now we use the UE 18+ [earbuds]. They have an uncompromising bottom while keeping a blend of presence and brilliance that is comfortable for any length set.”

As for the new faceplates, “It’s all original album artwork with a new perspective,” says bassist P-Nut. “Seeing something familiar in a new light.” And, with Ultimate Ear Custom Earphones, P-Nut says 311 Nation will have the ability to “hear something with fresh ears.”

That’s because Ultimate Ears aren’t like any other off-the-shelf earphones. UE’s custom buds are made for your ears only, as the company builds them specifically to the shape of your ears, made from a mold that can be done at home or by an audiologist. The result is the most perfect fit possible, delivering a sound that’s sealed off from outside distractions, and ideal for anyone whether you’re a musician or a music lover. You can even select which of their seven Sound Signatures you prefer, depending on if you’ll be performing, recording, and what you’ll be listening to.

The UE Custom Earphones take it a step further for fans, with the ability to select your favorite faceplate featuring the 311-inspired artwork of your choice, or other non-band-related colors.

For more 30 years, 311 has toured the world, gaining a devoted fanbase proudly naming themselves 311 Nation. While 311 may be known for hits like “Amber” and “All Mixed Up”, the group has recorded 13 studio albums over the years and is still going strong. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the band’s hit album, Transistor.

Ultimate Ears is also an established brand in the market, having been handcrafting custom earphones and monitors for more than two decades. If you’ve already got a set of UE’s, check out their 311 face-plate collection here, or get started designing a custom pair of your own here.