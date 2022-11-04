Prince Harry’s Memoir Already Hit the Bestsellers Charts — and It’s Not Even Out Yet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Prince Harry’s memoir has shot to the top of Amazon’s bestsellers list, two months before its official release date.

First announced in October, Harry’s new memoir Spare, was made available to pre-order this week, and the book quickly rose to number two on Amazon’s bestsellers chart, just behind the new Matthew Perry memoir. With all the headlines surrounding Harry’s family, Spare is expected to only pick up more buzz as the book’s release date nears.

Want to order Prince Harry’s book for yourself? Here’s where to find Spare online and how to pre-order a copy for yourself.

When Does Prince Harry’s Memoir Come Out?

Spare, the highly-anticipated Prince Harry memoir, is set to be released on January 10, 2023.

The 416-page book will be available to purchase on hardcover and as an audiobook (on CD), read by Prince Harry himself.

Where to Buy Prince Harry’s Memoir Online

Though it has yet to be released, you can pre-order Prince Harry’s memoir online right now through Amazon. The site has it available to pre-order for $25 — saving you 30% off the suggested retail price of $36.

Amazon’s “Pre-Order Price Guarantee” promises that if the Amazon price decreases between your pre-order time and the release date, you’ll only be charged for the lowest price.

What Is Prince Harry’s Memoir About?

While there are many unauthorized biographies online about Prince Harry and the Royal Family, Spare is the first official memoir from the Duke of Sussex. Written by the Prince himself, the book is expected to touch on everything from his childhood growing up as part of the Royal Family, to the death of his mother Princess Diana, to his new life in America with wife Meghan Markle and their two kids.

Publishers Penguin Random House say the book is Harry’s “story at last.”

“With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief,” reads an accompanying book description, with the publishers adding that this is a “personal and emotionally powerful” story.

The title of the book Spare comes from the phrase “heir and spare,” which many believe reflects Harry’s feelings towards his older brother Prince William, who is first in line for King Charles III’s throne.

Spare is also not to be confused with Harry: A Biography of a Prince, which was released in 2018 with Harry’s knowledge and permission (the Prince even sat down with the author for a brief interview for the book).

While Biography of a Prince was written about Harry, Spare will be told from the Prince’s own perspective — and in his own words.

Other than the cover and publisher’s notes, few other details have been released about Spare, though the notoriously-guarded Harry may give a few interviews to promote the book. His wife Meghan Markle famously sat down with Oprah in a tell-all interview last year, though it’s not clear whether Harry will do the same.

As for the book, you can pre-order Prince Harry’s memoir Spare online here. It’s expected to sell quickly so we recommend adding to your cart to make sure you get a copy on release day.



