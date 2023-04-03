From Country Fried Steak to ‘Meatloaf Stackers,’ This Dollywood Cookbook Lets You Recreate the Theme Park’s Most Iconic Dishes at Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Dolly Parton fans flock to Dollywood every year for the rides, attractions and Parton-themed merch, but there are also a legion of foodie fans who love to dine at Dollywood too.

Now, some of the theme park’s most iconic dishes can be re-created at home with The Unofficial Dollywood Cookbook. Available on Amazon.com, the cookbook features 100 of the most famous — and delicious — dishes from Dollywood, along with all new Dollywood-inspired fare.

The cookbook hit number one on Amazon’s cookbook charts even before its release date, and the site has a special deal right now that gets you the Dollywood cookbook for $16 — a 30% discount off its list price.

A great hardcover book that would look great on any kitchen counter or bookshelf, The Unofficial Dollywood Cookbook is broken down into nine chapters, starting with a “Very Culinary Overview of Dollywood Food” and “Helpful Tips for the Southern Cook.”

The 240-page book then breaks down different categories of cooking, from “Smoky Mountain Snacks” (think homemade pork rinks and Fruity Pebbles funnel cakes) to “Southern Sides” and dishes for “Dinner With Dolly” (including Frannie’s famous fried chicken sandwich from Grandstand Café and the park’s “Meatloaf Stackers” from Granny Ogle’s Ham ‘n’ Beans). There’s even a section on “Back Porch Sips,” with time-honored recipes for sweet tea and an orange cream milkshake.

Everything is super easy to follow and make, with step-by-step instructions and full-color photos for reference. In addition to the Dollywood recipes, you'll learn how each dish relates to the park and where to find it if you visit in real life.

As publisher Adams Media writes, “Perfect for everyone from Dollywood super fans who miss those familiar flavors in between trips to fans who have never visited but still want to experience the amazing food, The Unofficial Dollywood Cookbook has all the recipes you’ll need to make treats worthy of Dolly Parton herself.”

Though Dollywood is owned by Dolly Parton, the cookbook is only inspired by the singer, and not an official collaboration. Parton recently partnered with Duncan Hines on a line of cake, cornbread and biscuit mixes, but has yet to release a full cookbook herself.

The country icon’s last book release was in 2020, when she unveiled Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, her New York Times best-selling memoir.

The book is still a number one bestseller on the Amazon charts, and the site currently has Parton’s memoir on sale for just $26 — 47% off the list price.