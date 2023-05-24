Tina Turner Revealed Her Secrets to Happiness In Bestselling 2020 Book

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Tina Turner was at a place of peace in the last few years before her death, comparing herself to a “lotus flower, blooming over and over again against all odds, emerging stronger each time.”

Those were the words that appeared in Turner’s 2020 book, Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good, which offered up wisdom for readers on how to find true contentment and peace.

Originally released in December 2020, Turner’s book — and words — are seeing renewed interest online following the singer’s death on Wednesday.

Turner wrote Happiness Becomes You on her own, culling stories from her childhood in Netbush, Tennessee, to lessons learned during her more than six decade-long career in show business. As someone who prioritized spirituality in her life, the book also incorporates teachings gleaned from Turner’s long-held Buddhist practice (the singer often referred to herself as a “Buddhist–Baptist,” alluding to her upbringing as the child of a Baptist deacon, and her later study of Buddhism).

Turner wrote that it was “a long-cherished dream” to write the book, adding that she released it to help readers “recharge your soul.”

“I offer you these insights so you’ll have the tools to overcome your own obstacles, even if your challenges seem as impossible as those I’ve faced,” she said, in the book’s introduction. “Who would have expected any extraordinary outcome from a farm girl like me?”

In addition to finding happiness in the little things (the singer recalls running through a field or weeping after seeing a rainbow in the sky) Turner said her biggest lesson learned over the years was to trust the universe — and herself. “I learned to trust my intuition,” she writes, “which always seemed to know the way home when I was lost.”

The 240-page book was well-received by both critics and fans alike (almost 90% of reviewers gave it a 5-star rating online) with readers calling it “life changing” and “uplifting.”

Publisher Atria Books, meantime, calls Turner a “global icon of hope” in the book description. “Drawing on the lessons of her own experiences — rising out of sorrowful lows to stratospheric heights — she illuminates the practical principles of Buddhism,” the description continues, “and how they have helped her elevate from despair, adversity, and poverty to joy, stability and prosperity.”

Happiness Becomes You was Turner’s last book release and came two years after the singer published her autobiography, titled My Love Story.

The official memoir became a New York Times bestseller and is once again appearing on the book charts following Turner’s death.

Tina Turner died on May 24. She was 83.