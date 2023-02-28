This Taylor Swift Children’s Book Has Topped the Bestsellers Chart — Two Months Before It Even Goes on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Starting the Swifties young! A new kids book about Taylor Swift has topped the bestsellers charts on Amazon, more than two months before its release date.

Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography is the latest release from the “Little Golden Book” series, which introduces kids to famous entertainers, proverbs and historical figures through colorful books that bear the iconic golden binding on the side.

Due out May 2, the Little Golden Book about Taylor Swift has already hit number one on the “Best Children’s Musical Books” list and number three on the “Best Children’s Biographies” list (behind Betty White and Dolly Parton, natch).

The Taylor Swift children’s book tracks the singer’s career, from performing at local fairs and festivals in rural Pennsylvania, to signing a record deal in Nashville, to touring and meeting fans all around the world.

Along with a biographical timeline, the book also explains some of Swift’s favorite Easter eggs and fan moments, like her love for the number 13, and the meet-and-greets she’s held over the years.

As the publisher description states, “This Little Golden Book about Taylor Swift- — the singer and songwriter whose distinctive talent for storytelling has made her one of the biggest superstars in both country and pop music — is an inspiring read-aloud for young children as well as their Swiftie parents.”

The 24-page book is written by Wendy Loggia, a self-professed “longtime admirer” of Swift’s. Loggia’s author bio on Amazon says there’s “a video of her singing Wildest Dreams with the windows down on a road trip that holds a special place in her heart.” The beautiful full-color illustrations are courtesy of Peruvian artist Elisa Chavarri.

The new Taylor Swift kids book is set to be released May 2 but Amazon has it available for pre-order now at a discounted price of $5.39. It’s an easy pick-up for fans young and old alike, and a must-have for any Taylor Swift collection.

The release of Swift’s kids book comes as the singer prepares to embark on her “Eras” tour, which kicks off in March.

Swift is also continuing to top the albums charts too: she currently has ten albums charting on the Billboard Top 200, including her brand new Lover: Live From Paris album, which debuted on the March 4 chart as a vinyl-only release.

Originally only made available on her official website, the two-disc Lover vinyl quickly sold out. It’s now available from resellers and on sites like Amazon.