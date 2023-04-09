Nintendo Drops Official ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Books As Movie Soars to Top of Box Office

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s official: the new Super Mario Bros. Movie is officially a hit, pulling in a whopping $377 million worldwide in its opening weekend. The animated movie from Illumination, Nintendo and Universal Pictures is not only the best international opening of the year, it’s also one of biggest animated debuts of all time.

Now, fans of the video game adaptation can explore more from the hit film with the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie Official Storybook. Designed for kids but ideal for fans of all ages, the 32-page book tells the story of Mario and Luigi (a.k.a. the Super Mario Bros.) along with Princess Peach and all the other characters using full-color illustrations and scenes from the film.

As the name implies, this is an officially-licensed release from Nintendo and Illumination, who worked with publisher Random House to release the hardcover picture book. Listed at a retail price of $16.99, an Amazon deal gets you the Super Mario Bros. book for 10% off right now for a limited time.

Nintendo and Illumination have also released a Super Mario Bros. Movie Activity Book, which doubles as a coloring book.

In addition to blank pages to color in, the activity book features mazes and word searches inspired by the plot and characters from the movie. There are also removable cardstock characters that you can "press out" from the pages and set against a colorful background, if you want to create your own Mario and Luigi "scenes."

The Super Mario activity book features 48 pages and is available on paperback on Amazon for $7.99.

Fans of the film can also read up on the history of the Super Mario franchise through the best-selling Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia.

Originally released by Nintendo in 2018, the Mario Brothers book is seeing a resurgence in popularity following the success of the film. The 256-page volume track the evolution of the game over its first thirty years. The hardcover book also details everything from the various characters and levels, to tips on how to overcome enemies and obstacles. It even contains an interview with producer Takashi Tezuka.

One of the most-popular Super Mario books online, more than 90% of reviewers have given it a five-star rating online. Get the Super Mario Encyclopedia here.