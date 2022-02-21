Snoop Dogg’s 4-Year-Old Cookbook Returns to Bestsellers List After Super Bowl Performance

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

A four-year-old cookbook from Snoop Dogg has returned to the bestsellers chart following the rapper’s appearance and performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen was first released in October 2018, but is now sitting in the Top Ten of this week’s Amazon’s bestsellers list. It’s also Number One on Amazon’s celebrity cookbooks list, topping even newer releases from the likes of Rachael Ray, Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski and the Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten.

Snoop’s appearance at the 2022 Super Bowl undoubtedly helped to fuel the book’s resurgence, though it probably didn’t hurt that he also hosted this year’s Puppy Bowl, alongside his good friend and frequent culinary collaborator, Martha Stewart.

The rapper’s very first cookbook, From Crook to Cook features 50 recipes inspired by Snoop’s family staples and favorite comfort foods, with instructions to make everything from fried bologna sandwiches and baked mac and cheese, to soft tacos and orange chicken. Snoop turns up the dial with some “fancier” fare as well, with recipes for lobster thermidor and filet mignon, among other high-end dishes.

Publisher Chronicle Books says the recipes “run the gamut from classy, to stoner-friendly, to Snoop Dogg-themed” (read: a drink recipe for a classic gin and juice). In a statement when the book was first released, Snoop added that “You know it’s blazin’ up in my kitchen. I’m takin’ the cookbook game higher with a dipped and whipped collection of my favorite recipes, ya dig?”

Though From Crook to Cook is Snoop Dogg’s first cookbook, it’s not his first culinary endeavor: the rapper has been long-time friends with Stewart, and the two hosted a TV show together for years called Potluck Dinner Party. Snoop also recently appeared on Stewart’s latest, show, Martha Knows Best. As for cookbooks, while Snoop has yet to release a follow up to From Crook to Cook, he just wrote the foreword for a new cookbook called Trap Kitchen, which comes out in May.

The return of Snoop’s cookbook to the charts comes on the heels of a big week for the 50-year-old entertainer: in addition to his Super Bowl performance, Snoop was just named as one of the faces of Gucci’s “Love Parade” campaign, alongside Beanie Feldstein, Jared Leto and Miley Cyrus, among others. You can see more from the campaign on Gucci.com.