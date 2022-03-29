Sammy Hagar Gathers Greatest (Cocktail) Hits in New Bartending Book

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Need some cocktail inspiration? Sammy Hagar is here to help. The rock legend has just released a new book with 85 of his favorite cocktail recipes, gleaned over decades in the spirits and entertainment businesses.

Sammy Hagar’s Cocktail Hits: 85 Personal Favorites from the Red Rocker, as it’s called, features chapters on “bartending basics and cocktail foundations,” as well as detailed cocktail recipes inspired by Hagar’s favorite drinking locals. Some of these chapters include “Splash of Aloha!, Hawaii’s coolest cocktails,” and “Mas Tequila, South of the Border cocktails.” The book is available now on Amazon for $29.99, making a great addition to any Redhead bar, as well as a thoughtful gift for fans of the Red Rocker and unique cocktails.

“I wrote this book for the Redheads,” says Hagar, in a press release. “I have been working and studying the art of making and drinking cocktails for decades now and have finally pulled together all of my favorites, my knowledge on how to do it, and what you need to throw the best parties with the best cocktails. I guarantee this is the only cocktail book you will ever need.”

The book is co-authored by James Beard Award-winning cookbook author James O. Fraioli, and includes a forward by celebrity chef Guy Fieri. A longtime friend and business partner of Hagar, Fieri writes, “One of the greatest things about Sammy is how he loves to share all of these experiences with his friends, family, and fans, and this book is a perfect example of that.”

Many of the book’s recipes are based around Hagar and Fieri’s tequila brand, Santo, as well as Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum with Rick Springfield. For the most authentic Red Rocker-inspired cocktails, be sure to pick up a bottle (or two) of Santo when you order Sammy Hagar’s Cocktail Hits.

Hagar has already received praise for his recipes, with big-name endorsements from the likes of chefs Emeril Lagasse and Michael Mina, Patrón Spirits founder John Paul Dejoria, and Campari Group Chairman Luca Garavoglia. “I’ve spent many nights with Sambo in Cabo, Vegas, his house, my house. . . .The guy knows how to shake it up in more ways than one!” writes country singer Toby Keith, in a review.

Though he’s has been spending time behind the bar, Hagar still makes time for the stage too: this summer, the rocker is going on tour with his band The Circle, which counts Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham, and guitarist Vic Johnson as members. The so-called Crazy Times tour kicks off June 10th — head here to purchase tickets.

Available now on Amazon, pick up Sammy Hagar’s Cocktail Hits for your home bar or a Redhead loved one.

