Rick Rubin’s New Book Rocks to the Top of Amazon’s Bestseller List Days After Hitting Shelves

Rick Rubin has worked with some of the most iconic artists of all time over the last four decades, from Johnny Cash to Jay-Z to Adele, and now the legendary music producer has released his first book, The Creative Act: A Way of Being, sharing some of the lessons he’s learned on creativity along the way.

Less than a week after its release, The Creative Act shot to the top of the charts, becoming a bestseller in several categories on Amazon. It currently holds the top three spots in the Creativity section on Amazon for for its hardcover, Audible audiobook, and Kindle edition formats. But Rubin‘s new book also simultaneously sits in the second spot on the main Amazon bestsellers chart, just behind Prince Harry’s tell-all Spare, which shattered records and has already become one of the most successful book releases of the year.

According to the publisher’s description of Rubin’s latest release, “The Creative Act is a beautiful and generous course of study that illuminates the path of the artist as a road we all can follow. It distills the wisdom gleaned from a lifetime’s work into a luminous reading experience that puts the power to create moments — and lifetimes — of exhilaration and transcendence within closer reach for all of us.”

Along with its hardcover edition, fans can also listen to Rubin himself narrate The Creative Act audiobook with an Audible membership. If you don’t have an Audible subscription, you can start a free 30-day Audible trial to listen to The Creative Act, before paying the monthly membership rate of $14.95.

Before releasing his book, Rubin joined cohost Malcolm Gladwell for an episode of their podcast Broken Record to discuss all things The Creative Act, detailing different chapters and creativity philosophies.

“From the beginning, the purpose of the book was always, I want people to make great things,” Rubin said during the interview. “I want as much beautiful art in the world as possible. I’m a fan of beautiful things and exciting things and new things happening all the time. And the book was like a call to arms to go out and make something beautiful. Change the world, you know?”

Rubin also made headlines earlier this week following his appearance in a recent episode of 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper. “Do you know how to work a soundboard?” Cooper asked. “No. I have no technical ability. And I know nothing about music,” Rubin said.

“Well, I know what I like and what I don’t like,” Rubin explained. And I’m decisive about what I like and what I don’t like.”

Cooper continued: “So what are you being paid for?”

“The confidence that I have in my taste and my ability to express what I feel has proven helpful for artists,” Rubin said.

Rubin’s The Creative Act: A Way of Being is available to order now on Kindle, hardcover, and audiobook via Audible.