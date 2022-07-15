‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Soars Back to Top of Bestsellers List Ahead of Box Office Debut

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Four years since readers first cracked it open, the murder-mystery novel Where the Crawdads Sing by author Delia Owens has finally gotten the film adaptation its fans have been patiently waiting for after all this time. And right on cue, the bestselling book has reclaimed its spot atop Amazon’s bestsellers chart — becoming the No. 1 most-sold book on the retailer’s site this week, after an already-impressive 171 weeks on the list alone.

Directed by Olivia Newman and produced by Reese Witherspoon, the film adaptation of the popular novel premiered in theaters July 15. And like the book, it follows the main character Kya Clark, played by Normal People‘s Daisy Edgar-Jones as “an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina,” according to the film’s official synopsis.

On the heels of its theatrical release, here’s how to read the novel that inspired the film for free, plus where to buy tickets to the movie and listen to the soundtrack (featuring Taylor Swift) online.

Where the Crawdads Sing: Theatrical Premiere, Soundtrack, How to Buy Tickets Online

If you’re ready to check out the film that’s based on the hit novel, you can watch Where the Crawdads Sing in theaters across the country now. A streaming release hasn’t been announced so far, so if you want to see it before hearing any spoilers, your best bet is to see it in the theater. Sites like Fandango let you check where it’s playing in your area and reserve your tickets online ahead of time.

While the film’s theatrical premiere helped catapult the novel back to the top of the bestsellers list, its soundtrack also helped grabbed fans attention online. In June, Taylor Swift released one of the film’s original songs, “Carolina,” produced by Swift along with Aaron Dessner, who worked with the star on both 2020’s Folklore and its follow-up Evermore.

If you can’t wait to hear the song in the movie, it’s available on all the major streaming platforms right now. Amazon Music subscribers, meantime, can stream the song for free, and you can also purchase it through the site too if you have Prime account.

The original novel was released in August 2018 and got an instant boost when Reese Witherspoon selected it for her book club. Where the Crawdads Sing would go on to become Amazon’s most sold fiction release for 2019. The premiere of the new film has now propelled Where the Crawdads Sing back to the top of the Amazon charts.

Get the book on Kindle and paperback online. Want to read the novel for free? Readers can read Where the Crawdads Sing online with a 30-day free trial to Kindle here. You can listen to the audiobook for free right now with a free trial to Audible.