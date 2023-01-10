Listen: Prince Harry Recites Lyrics to Spice Girls’ ‘Wannabe’ in Audiobook Memoir

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Prince Harry has been busy promoting his new memoir, Spare, speaking to journalists on talk shows and newsmagazine shows alike. And now, fans of Harry can hear the Prince speaking for the first time, in his own words, as part of his new audiobook.

The audiobook version of Spare is now available to stream and download online, with Harry serving as the narrator for his book. All the buzz about the memoir is leading to big sales for the physical copy of the book and helped the audiobook top the listening charts, with Spare currently holding the number one spot on Audible’s bestsellers list.

The audiobook version of Spare runs 15 hours and 39 minutes. As the publisher notes, “For the first time, Prince Harry tells his own story, chronicling his journey with raw, unflinching honesty. A landmark publication, Spare is full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

It isn’t all sob stories and royal revelations, however: in a lighthearted moment from the audiobook, Prince Harry is heard reciting the lyrics to the Spice Girls’ song “Wannabe.”

Prince Harry reciting Wannabe is one of the notable moments of ‘Spare’ not to have leaked out in advance pic.twitter.com/SSyUb8alZL — Julian Druker (@Julian5News) January 10, 2023

The song is brought up during a section in which Harry recalls attending a Spice Girls concert with Prince Charles in 1997. Though Charles was rarely into pop culture, Harry remembers his dad — who he calls “Pa” — inviting him on a trip to South Africa to see the girl group performing for Nelson Mandela.

"Concert? Pa? Impossible to believe," Harry writes. "Even more impossible while it was actually happening. But I saw it with my own eyes," he continues: "Pa gamely nodding to the beat and tapping his foot."

The Johannesburg concert marked Harry’s first public appearance since Princess Diana’s funeral, and while the young Royal wondered if his father had invited him along for “PR,” Harry also recalls being “thrilled” to be seeing the group with his dad.

Elsewhere in the passage, Harry reveals that Geri Halliwell was his favorite Spice Girl: “Ginger Spice [was] the only Spice with whom I felt a real connection,” he writes: “a fellow ginger.”

Want to listen to Prince Harry’s audiobook online? You can purchase the Spare audiobook or listen to it for free through Audible, which currently has a 30-day free trial for new users.